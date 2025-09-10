Kajol, Twinkle’s show set to premiere from September 25, Gauri Khan says ‘can’t wait to watch’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) As their show “Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle” is all set to stream from September 25, their friend Gauri Khan expressed her excitement and said that she cannot wait to watch the show.

Gauri, who is the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, took to Instagram, where she shared a post cheering for her friends Kajol and Twinkle and their upcoming show on Prime Video.

She wrote: “@kajol and @twinklerkhanna you two are going to be amazing with this, can’t wait to watch!!! #TwoMuchWithKajolAndTwinkle.”

The official Instagram handle of Prime Video shared the announcement along with a poster featuring the two personalities.

The video was captioned: “Things are about to get a bit Two Much #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25.”

With a new episode dropping every Thursday, Prime Video’s latest unscripted Original will have Kajol and Twinkle Khanna as co-hosts for the very first time. The show features a sparkling guest list in its first season.

“A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining—Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

Madhok added: “Our show is anchored by two phenomenal hosts whose humor and candor shine through every conversation, that promises to keep audiences completely immersed.”

Kajol was last seen in the film Sarzameen, an action thriller film written and directed by Kayoze Irani. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Set in Kashmir, the film follows an Indian Army officer who discovers that his estranged son has joined a militant group.

Meanwhile, Twinkle shared a photograph on Instagram from her husband Akshay Kumar’s 58th birthday party. In the image, the couple are posing playfully together inside a large “JOKER” photo frame.

“Birthday celebrations that started at 7 a.m. and ended with cards and karaoke in the evening. The birthday boy is known for always winning, I wonder if it’s because he has a certain joker by his side, if not in his hand,” she wrote.

