Kajol-starrer 'Maa' nails mytho-horror genre: A chilling blend of faith and evil

Rating: **** (4 stars), Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma. Director: Vishal Furia.

The first-of-its-kind mytho-horror, MAA — from the makers of Shaitaan — hits theatres today, delivering a spine-chilling blend of fear, mythology, and raw emotion. Directed by Vishal Furia and headlined by Kajol in a career-defining performance, this genre-bending spectacle successfully brings mainstream Indian cinema into bold new territory.

Set in a contemporary world where ancient forces resurface, MAA tells the story of Ambika — a mother whose unwavering love transforms into divine rage when her child is threatened. Kajol is phenomenal as Ambika, portraying a character that is fierce, emotionally layered, and spiritually charged. It’s her most powerful performance yet — both vulnerable and vengeful, rooted deeply in maternal instinct and mythic energy.

What sets MAA apart is how seamlessly it weaves mythology with horror without succumbing to the usual jump-scare tropes. Instead, it explores the eternal battle between faith and evil, reimagining the legendary tale of Kali vs Raktabeej in a modern context. The film strikes a delicate balance — staying emotionally grounded while delivering supernatural thrills.

The visuals and soundscape are top-tier, with striking VFX and immersive sound design that enhance the mythological scale. One of the film’s standout moments is the “Kali Shakti” song, marking legendary singer Usha Uthup’s return to Hindi playback singing. The song — thunderous, spiritual, and cinematic — leaves a lasting impact and is a true high point on the big screen.

Written by Saiwyn Quadras, the script is taut and consistently gripping. Furia’s direction shows a masterful understanding of the genre, elevating the narrative beyond spectacle to something soulful and stirring. And just when you think the story is over, the makers deliver a massive twist that leaves the audience stunned and wanting more.

MAA isn’t just a film — it’s an emotionally charged, mythologically rich, and visually spectacular experience. A rare blend of horror and heart, it sets a new benchmark for Indian genre cinema.