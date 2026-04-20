Kajol says ‘the day her daughter Nysa was born, her world changed’

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Kajol, on Monday morning, penned an emotional note for her daughter Nysa Devgn on her birthday, saying that ‘her world changed the day Nysa was born.’

Sharing pictures from last year's Durga Puja celebrations, Kajol wrote, “I am so blessed .. she was born and the world changed.. I thank God everyday for You my darling .. u are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to u and me bless (sic).”

The first picture shared by Kajol shows her posing with Nysa at a Durga Puja pandal.

The mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling warmly at the camera.

In the second picture, Kajol is seen hugging Nysa tightly, not letting her escape as they stand at a Durga Puja pandal.

The pictures seem to be from last year’s Durga Puja festivities, where Kajol is known to be an active participant.

The actress is closely involved in organising the celebrations and is often seen taking part in rituals during the festival days.

Earlier in the day, actress Tanishaa Mukerji, Nysa’s aunt had also taken to her social media account to wish her niece Nysa Devgn on her birthday.

She had shared a heartwarming picture that featured together three generations of her family, her mother and veteran actress Tanuja, her sister Kajol, herself, and the birthday girl Nysa Devgn.

Tanishaa wrote, “Happy birthday darling Nyskins! keep shining baby!”

Meanwhile, Kajol had earlier given fans a glimpse into her daughter's intimate birthday celebrations.

On Sunday, the doting mommy had shared a video featuring a dessert topped with a “Happy Birthday” topper and a cute candle.

For the uninitiated, Nysa Devgan was born on April 20, 2003, and is the daughter of Bollywood star couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

The young girl who turned 23 this year, is reportedly pursuing her studies abroad currently.

Nysa is a paparazzi favourite and is often spotted at events and outings with social media influencer Orry.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn also have a younger son, Yug Devgan.

–IANS

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