Kajol says 'thank u all for loving it in this phenomenal way' as DDLJ turns 30

Mumbai Oct 20 (IANS) Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" enjoys a very special place in the hearts of movie buffs.

The Aditya Chopra directorial is considered to be the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema, as it has been shown at the Maratha Mandir in Mumbai ever since its release on 20 October 1995.

On Monday, the iconic drama marked 30 years of release, and soaking in the milestone moment, Kajol thanked the viewers for loving the drama in such a "phenomenal way".

Uploading a poster of DDLJ's 30th release anniversary on IG, Kajol expressed her delight on social media saying, "DDLJ completes 30 years today in time but the way it has spread around the world and through everybody’s hearts and minds simply cannot be counted .. thank u all for loving it in this phenomenal way! (sic)"

Reflecting on the immense love and popularity for the movie, she also dropped a still of a poster promoting a burger shop placed on the door of a train station in Switzerland.

The poster read, "Shah Rukh told Kajol in the ear, let's go and eat some burgers."

"Slide to see how far it really has gone … (Beaming face with smiling eyes emoji) @iamsrk #AdityaChopra", Kajol penned the caption.

For those who do not know, a major part of "DDLJ" was shot in Switzerland.

The musical romance drama marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra.

The movie talks about two non-resident Indians, Raj (Played by SRK) and Simran (Played by Kajol), who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends. Raj makes countless efforts to impress Simran's family so the couple can get married, but Simran's father (Played by Amrish Puri) has already promised her hand to his friend's son.

Recently, leads Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol came together to perform a medley of their romantic tracks, including songs from "DDLJ" as part of their Filmfare performance

