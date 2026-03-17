Akshay Kumar recalls childhood days when his father made his wrestle with professional wrestlers

Mumbai , March 17 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recalled his childhood days with his father and revealed how he would make Akshay brave a tough front with professional wrestlers.

The actor also further said that shared how his father influenced him and how those early experiences later helped him in his career.

Akshay shared that his father was a wrestler and that conversations about martial arts, kushti and wrestling were very common at home.

Speaking about this, Akshay Kumar said, “Mere ghar ke culture mein ye tha, mere father jo the wrestler the, toh mere culture mein tha martial arts ki baat karna, kushti ki baat karna, wrestling karna. Mere pitaji professional wrestlers ko jaante the, mujhe ladvaate the aur aaj wohi mere kaam mein aaya.”

The Bhaagam Bhag star also encouraged parents to notice what their children enjoy, identify their strengths and support them in it.

He said, “Main ye kehna chahunga jitne bhi maa-baap hain, pata kariye ki aapka beta kis cheez mein interest rakhta hai. Kabhi kabhi hota hai koi padhai-likhai mein interested nahi hai, kisi aur cheez mein interest hai. Koshish kariye usko itna samajhiye ki beta ek education poori kar le, uske baad main tere saath hi hoon. Usko lekin chodiye mat jo woh chahta hai karna.”

He added that children can have different interests, such as swimming, boxing, martial arts or quizzes and parents can help them continue with those interests.

“Kisi ko swimming ka shauk hai, kisi ko boxing ka shauk hai, kisi ko martial arts ka shauk hai, kisi ko quiz ka shauk hai. Us shauk ko hamesha maa-baap hi poora kar sakte hain.”

The conversation highlighted how support from parents can help children do good in life.

Akshay who is currently hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, expressed his thoughts on parent - children bond on the show, with contestants Khyati Roy, Meetu Taneja and Akash Sharma in presence.

Talking about Akshay himself, the actor is a father of two children, a son Aarav and daughter Nitaara.

The actor is often seen sharing quality time with his children. Unlike a lot many starkids, both Aarav and Nitara have been comparatively quite away from the media and paparazzi glare.

–IANS

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