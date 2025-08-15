August 15, 2025 5:22 PM हिंदी

Kajol says '27 years to being killer full time' as Gupt turns a years older

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Kajol has completed '27 years of being a killer full-time' as her nerve-chilling thriller "Gupt" turned a year older on Friday.

Commemorating 27 years of the film's release, Kajol shared two throwback photos from "Gupt". While the first one was a solo still of the actress with spooky expressions, the second showed her hugging her co-star Bobby Deol.

"27 years to being killer full time! Still don’t get the why but so ok with the what!," Kajol captioned the post.

Made under the direction of Rajiv Rai, along with Kajol, Bobby, and Manisha Koirala in the lead, the project also stars Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Paresh Rawal, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Sharat Saxena, Dalip Tahil, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Om Puri, Raj Babbar, Mukesh Rishi, Priya Tendulkar, and Aparajita in crucial roles.

The story of the drama is believed to be based on the 1967 mystery novel 'Good Children Don't Kill' by French writer Louis Thomas.

Backed by Gulshan Rai and Rajiv Rai under the banner of Trimurti Films, the tunes for the film have been provided by Viju Shah.

The project also has Rajiv Rai as the editor and Ashok Mehta as the cinematographer.

Released on August 15, 1997, "Gupt" is still ingrained in the memory of movie lovers even after so many years.

Up next, Kajol will soon be returning as Noyonika Sengupta in the second season of the courtroom drama "The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha".

Talking about the project, Kajol said: “I genuinely can’t wait for all of you to experience what we’ve created this season. It’s been a labor of love”.

Helmed by Umesh Bist, the series also has Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma in prominent roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, "The Trial’ season 2" is set to release on JioHotstar on September 19, 2025.

