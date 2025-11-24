Kajol mourns Dharmendra’s loss: The OG of the Good Man is gone

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Kajol on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran star Dharmendra, calling his death a loss that has left the world “poorer.”

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Dharmendra sitting next to Kajol’s son Yug. He could be seen smiling warmly, with his arm around the young boy.

For the caption, Kajol wrote: “The OG of the Good Man is gone and the world is poorer for it.. somehow it seems like we are only losing the good people in it. Kind to the core and loved always . RIP Dharamji …with love always.”

Kajol and Dharmendra shared screen space in films such as the 1995 film “Taaqat” directed by Talat Jani. It also stars Shatrughan Sinha, and Vikas Bhalla. The film revolved on two influential gangsters working for opposite political parties.

The two were then seen in the 1998 film “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya”. Written and directed by Sohail Khan, the film stars his real-life brothers Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, with Kajol as the female lead, alongside Dharmendra in a pivotal role.

The film followed Suraj, a young man, who falls for Muskan, her possessive brother who takes an instant dislike towards him. However, to get his love, he must first win the hearts of her brother and uncle.

Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai, will posthumously be seen in 'Ikkis', directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan. The octogenarian made his debut with 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Most recently he was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Talking about Kajol, she will next be seen in “Sarzameen” directed by Kayoze Irani. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Set in Kashmir, the film follows an Indian Army officer who discovers that his estranged son has joined a militant group.

--IANS

dc/