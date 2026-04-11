Kajol gives her thumps up to The Academy picking 'DDLJ' as one of the favourite romance films

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Even after more than 3 decades of release, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" remains the favourite of many movie buffs, including Bollywood actress Kajol.

On Friday, The Academy dropped a post on X (Earlier known as Twitter), sharing its top picks for iconic romantic films centred around travel. Along with "DDLJ", the list further included some noteworthy classics such as "You", "Me & Tuscany", "The Holiday", and "Eat Pray Love". They even asked the netizens to choose their favourite romance film involving travel.

“What’s your favourite romance film that involves travel? Featured films: YOU, ME & TUSCANY, THE HOLIDAY, DILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGE, EAT PRAY LOVE (sic),” read the post.

No points for guessing that Kajol's vote went to "DDLJ".

Reacting to the post, she wrote, “I vote for DDLJ (sic).”

It must be noted that The Academy is the body that governs the Oscars and often gives shoutouts to international films on social media.

Last year, marking the 30 years of the iconic drama, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new bronze statue of their characters from the movie in London's Leicester Square.

Speaking on the occasion, Kajol shared that as they were shooting the film, they never imagined it would become a global phenomenon for Indians and South Asians.

Kajol added that "DDLJ" has become a kind of touchstone for all the Indians living abroad.

“It's been 30 years, and we are happy to say it's the longest running film not only in India but in the world, and it's actually gone into the Guinness Book of World Records, so super kicked to be a part of it. I don't think we planned for DDLJ to become a global phenomenon for Indians and South Asians. I think somewhere down the line that DDLJ has become kind of a touchstone for Indians living abroad,” she shared.

--IANS

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