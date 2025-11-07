Kajol calls Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Katrak's demise 'a heart wrenching loss'

November 07, 2025 3:32 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Kajol has mourned the demise of Actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Katrak, calling it a 'heart-wrenching loss'.

Posting a photo of the late Zarine Katrak, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hain' actress, penned on the Stories section of her Instagram account, "What a heart wrenching loss! Shocked and saddened..deepest condolences and prayers to the whole family..(broken heart emoji) (sic)."

Additionally, actress Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, also expressed her grief on the loss of her 'dearest friend. Sharing a photo of Zarine Katrak on social media, she penned, "RIP my dearest friend. You will be so missed !! (Folded hands emoji) (sic)."

The wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, Zarine Katrak, breathed her last at the age of 81 after suffering from age-related ailments.

If the sources are to be believed, Zarine Katrak, who was the mother-in-law of Hrithik Roshan, was battling age-related ailments for some time.

She is survived by her husband Sanjay Khan and their three children Sussanne Khan, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Zarine Katrak was last seen in filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s vlog, where the former treated the 'Om Shanti Om' maker with Irani mutton kofta.

According to the reports, Sanjay Khan first met Zarine Katrak at a bus stop, and the couple tied the knot in 1966. She later ventured into films such as "Tere Ghar Ke Saamne" and "Ek Phool Do Mali".

During his tenure, Sanjay Khan has been a part of movies like "Dus Lakh", "Ek Phool Do Mali", "Intaquam", and "Dhund".

Not just that, he even co-starred with his elder brother Feroz Khan in the dramas "Upaasna", "Mela", and "Nagin".

After enjoying his time as an actor, Sanjay Khan later shifted his focus towards filmmaking, turning producer and director for the films "Chandi Sona" and "Abdullah".

