Nysa Devgn joins her mother Kajol in carrying forward the legacy of 'Sindur Khela'

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) The North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal turned into a spectacle of traditional legacy and affection as Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgan were spotted participating in the festive “Shindur Khela” rituals.

The mother-daughter duo made when they were seen exchanging a heartwarming peck while posing for a paparazzi, a gesture that instantly captured attention for its rare display of familial love. The event took place during Shindur Khela, a ritual where women and young girls smeared vermilion on each other, symbolising prosperity and the strength of womanhood.

Kajol, draped in a traditional white and red Bengali sari with a chequered “pallu”, was seen guiding Nysa and her friends on how to apply Shindur to the idol of Maa Durga. Nysa, who looked radiant in a sunset orange salwar kameez adorned with golden lace, was visibly immersed in the rituals, learning the cultural nuances from her mother.

The warm bond between Kajol and Nysa, underscored by their candid gestures, became the highlight of the celebrations. Both looked stunning, blending glamour with the sanctity of the occasion, reinforcing how traditional modern expression can coexist.

Popular Tv actress Rupli Ganguly also participated in 'Sindoor Khela' celebrations on the last day of Durga Puja.

The annual Durga Puja is deeply significant for the Mukerji family. It was Kajol's grandmother who first established the North Bombay Durga Puja nearly seven decades ago, and the family continues to uphold the legacy with pride.

Over the years, the Puja has also evolved into a star-studded affair, drawing the who's who of Bollywood. On October 1st, the Pandal welcomed filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra, who joined the celebrations and were received by members of the Mukerji clan, including Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, and filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee. Interestingly, Ayan, Rani, and Kajol are first cousins, keeping the family ties strong at the heart of the festivities.

--IANS

rd/