July 21, 2025 7:11 PM हिंदी

Kajal Aggarwal talks about balancing work, home, & showing up for yourself

Kajal Aggarwal talks about balancing work, home, & showing up for yourself

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal dons' multiple hats - an actress, a wife, and a mother. While juggling all these responsibilities, it becomes difficult at times to make time for self-love.

However, Kajal believes that working out to take care of one's health is a choice that one makes on a regular basis.

The 'Singham' actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of sweating it out in the gym, working on core strengthening, and upper body.

Shedding light on the importance of consistency, Kajal wrote, "Some days it feels impossible — balancing work, home, and showing up for yourself. But the strength isn’t just in the reps, it’s in the choice to keep going. Every drop of sweat is proof: consistency > perfection."

The 'Hey Sinamika' actress further stated that working out not only helps one be in shape, but also reshapes the mind.

"The results? They don’t just show on the outside — they reshape your mind, your discipline, your drive. #WorkoutHustle #MindOverMatter #gritgrindandglow #BalancingAct #strongnotsorry @cravefitt thanks for making me realise that It’s not magic — it’s consistency with a side of caffeine and a whole lotta grit," she wrote.

Coming to her professional commitments, Kajal recently graced the screen as Goddess Parvati in the mythological drama, "Kannappa". She was accompanied by Akshay Kumar, who essayed the role of Lord Shiva.

Made under the direction of Mukesh Kumar Singh, "Kannappa" features Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, along with Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, and Madhoo as the ancillary cast.

Backed by Mohan Babu, the movie narrates the journey of Thinnadu, a fierce tribal warrior- how an adamant atheist turns into a sincere devotee of Vayulinga, a deity of Shiva.

Released on June 27, "Kannappa" opened to mixed reviews.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Oberoi Realty’s Q1 profit falls 28 pc, revenue slips nearly 30 pc

Oberoi Realty’s Q1 profit falls 28 pc, revenue slips nearly 30 pc

I'm so grateful to director Jeeva Sankar for giving me Karthika in Tamil film Amarakavyam: Actress Miya George

I'm so grateful to director Jeeva Sankar for giving me Karthika in Tamil film Amarakavyam: Actress Miya George

'Jassi bhai will play': Siraj confirms Bumrah's participation in fourth Test

'Jassi bhai will play': Siraj confirms Bumrah's participation in fourth Test

80.93 p.c. out of 19.36 crore rural households getting tap water: MoS V Somanna

80.93 p.c. out of 19.36 crore rural households getting tap water: MoS V Somanna

Families of 2006 Mumbai train blast victims demand CBI probe, re-investigation

Families of 2006 Mumbai train blast victims demand CBI probe, re-investigation

Ben Curran and Sikandar Raza back in Zimbabwe squad for Test series against New Zealand to be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket

Curran, Raza back in Zimbabwe squad for New Zealand Tests

Varun Dhawan reveals he felt hungover after watching Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'

Varun Dhawan reveals he felt hungover after watching Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'

Gold prices surge 200 pc in 6 years; Silver crosses Rs 1.13 lakh per kg again

Gold prices surge 200 pc in 6 years; Silver crosses Rs 1.13 lakh per kg again

Siraj still heartbroken over Lord’s defeat, says ‘Series is not over yet’

Siraj still heartbroken over Lord’s defeat, says ‘Series is not over yet’

51 new cruise circuits planned across 14 states and 3 UTs by 2027: Centre

51 new cruise circuits planned across 14 states and 3 UTs by 2027: Centre