September 09, 2025 12:48 AM हिंदी

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Mumbai Sep 8 (IANS) The rumours of Bollywood and Telugu actress Kajal Aggarwal having passed away shook the nation on the 8th of September. The actress who is all hale and hearty took to her social media account to share a statement on the same and put all the rumours to rest.

The actress wrote, “I have come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue. By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well.” She further stated, “I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let’s keep our focus on positivity and truth instead.”

The news of her passing away spread like wildfire, and a few even started to pour condolence messages on social media. It was rumoured that Kajal Aggarwal had met with an accident, and even some “fake” videos of her accident were being circulated on social media. But now with the reality coming from the horse’s mouth itself, it seems that the rumours would now die a quick death. Talking about Kajal Aggarwal, the actress is a popular face in the South Indian film industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer “Singham”.

She received great reviews for her performance in the movie that was directed by Rohit Shetty. Kajal Aggarwal has a huge fan base in Sri Lanka. The actress who got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, welcomed their first baby, a boy, on April 19, 2022. They named him Neil, and the baby boy is the apple of his parent's eyes. Kajal, post embracing motherhood, has taken a sabbatical from work.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana (Photo: IANS)

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Ayan Lohchab leads charge as Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan for first win of Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Ayan Lohchab leads charge as Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan for first win of season

Abbas Ansari's Assembly membership restored, UP Secretariat issues order (Photo: IANS)

Abbas Ansari's Assembly membership restored, UP Secretariat issues order

Nepal Cabinet forms probe panel after violent protests leave 19 dead

Nepal Cabinet forms probe panel after violent protests leave 19 dead

India to play Chile on Day 1; Germany-South Africa to open Junior Men's World Cup in the event to be played at Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey: India to play Chile on Day 1; Germany-South Africa to open Junior Men's World Cup in TN

When Karan Johar asked Farah Khan to play “Katappa”

When Karan Johar asked Farah Khan to play “Katappa”

Manisha Koirala calls it a 'black day for Nepal' amidst the ongoing Gen Z protest

Manisha Koirala calls it a 'black day for Nepal' amidst the ongoing Gen Z protest

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

China's Ambassador emphasises harmony and win-win cooperation with India

China's Ambassador emphasises harmony and win-win cooperation with India