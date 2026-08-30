Kairav Roberson, Rehan Khan Rasheed win titles

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) The inaugural IAME Series India 2026 concluded at the floodlit Madras International Karting Arena in a blaze of spectacular fireworks while the sharp showers that caused a stoppage did not dampen the competitiveness of the fifth and final round which concluded close to midnight on Saturday.

The first-ever day-night competitive karting at the MIKA, organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), proved to be challenging, with a slippery track dotted with water puddles, but the young drivers, especially those in the Mini and Mini Under-10 categories, displayed plenty of pluck and courage in countering the conditions. However, the number of laps in the finals in all classes that were run on resumption was reduced.

In the process, Chennai’s Kairav Roberson (MSPORT), who topped all the sessions, and Rehan Khan Rasheed (Momentum Motorsports) emerged as overall winners in the senior and junior classes, respectively.

Shiv Neel (NKRA by KKM), son of India’s first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan, from Coimbatore, swept to a title triumph in the Mini category, and little Aruthran Prabhu from Kumaraburam (Kartkrew Motorsports) bagged the title in the Under-10 class.

All four overall winners received a ticket to participate in the IAME Asia Finals in Macau, scheduled for 11–13 December 2026.

The team titles were won by Kartkrew Motorsports (Seniors and Under-10), Momentum Motorsports (Juniors), and NKRA by KKM (Mini).

Kairav Roberson comfortably won the Super Heat and, along with it, the title in the class. Later, he topped the Finals too without much of a challenge.

Rehan Khan Rasheed effectively sealed the title in the Junior class when he finished second behind Pune’s Abhishikt Barse (Crest Motorsports) in the Super Heat. Later, after the rains, Rehan drove impeccably in the wet for a brilliant win in the finals.

The Juniors were first out after proceedings resumed following a lengthy stoppage due to rain. The slippery tarmac tested the drivers, a few of whom slid and spun, but not Rehan, who kept his composure for a handsome win.

Shiv Neel had to work hard for his overall title in the mini class. He edged out Rudra Gokulnath by the proverbial whisker in the Super Heat to extend his points advantage going into the Finals. Rudra avenged the loss in the Finals, but Shiv Neel picked up sufficient points by finishing second and with that the title.

In contrast, Aruthran Prabhu sealed the title in the Under-10 class, though he finished second behind Ayansh Patil in the Super Heat. The P2 finish saw Aruthran taking an unassailable lead over Ayansh ahead of the Finals. Aruthran was in a league of his own in the Finals, as he won virtually unchallenged in his class.

--IANS

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