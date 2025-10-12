Kabir Khan feels proud watching Kartik Aaryan win the Best Actor award at Filmfare

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Kabir Khan expressed his pride as he witnessed Kartik Aaryan take home the Best Actor award at the Filmfare Awards 2025.

In his post on Instagram, Khan celebrated the actor’s remarkable performance and growth in Bollywood. Kabir Khan praised Kartik for his exceptional performance in “Chandu Champion.” He highlights the actor’s hard work, dedication, and ability to rise to a challenging role, specifically mentioning how the actor brought to life the character of Murlikant Petkar exactly as Kabir envisioned it. The director expressed pride in standing beside him and applauding his achievement of winning the Filmfare Best Actor award. He also emphasizes that Kartik is not only a box-office star but also an actor who seeks out roles that test his abilities—a rare combination in Bollywood.

Sharing a series of posts, including behind-the-scenes images from the sets of the film, Kabir Khan wrote, “This is what hard work and dedication of an actor looks like. I always knew, for an actor it was going to be very challenging to essay the role of Murlikant Petkar in CHANDU CHAMPION but @kartikaaryan rose to the occasion and delivered EVERYTHING that I had desired as a film maker.”

“I’m so proud today to be standing with him and applauding him for winning the Filmfare BEST ACTOR award. He’s not only a star who delivers commercial blockbusters but also an actor who is hungry for roles that challenge him - a very rare combination in our industry. More power to you Champion. May you fly higher,” he added.

The Filmfare Awards 2025 honoured the standout films and performances of the year. Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan jointly received the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award, while Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) trophy.

