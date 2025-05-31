May 31, 2025 11:37 PM हिंदी

Jyotiraditya Scindia hails MPL’s growth, says ‘this season will be historic’

Indore, May 31 (IANS) Union Minister and former Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), Jyotiraditya Scindia, expressed great enthusiasm for the upcoming season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL), calling it a historic event that will provide a platform for players to showcase their talent at the big stage.

The Madhya Pradesh League is slated to start on June 12 here at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Shankarpur, Gwalior. Organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of the MP Cricket Association, the men’s competition, which featured five teams last season, has been expanded to seven, with the inclusion of teams from the Bundelkhand and Chambal regions.

"The Madhya Pradesh League has already carved a significant place for itself among cricket leagues across the country. I would like to extend my congratulations to the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) for bringing this league to life," said Jyotiraditya Scindia. "I am confident that this season will be even more exciting and historic. Many of our young players have already made their mark in the IPL, and I believe that this season, too, our players will perform exceptionally well and continue to rise," he added.

In a move to enhance fan engagement, the MPL on Friday also announced the launch of its exclusive mobile gaming app, MPL Cricket Clash, a free-to-play game that allows users to select teams from the full MPL roster and experience the thrill of the league virtually. "This year, we have also launched a mobile app and introduced a green initiative where a tree will be planted for every dot ball bowled," said Scindia.

The upcoming season will witness the launch of a Women’s Cricket League, which will be held alongside the men’s matches. The women’s competition will feature three teams, including one representing the capital city of Bhopal.

Men’s teams: Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, Indore Pink Panthers, Chambal Ghariyals, Bundelkhand Bulls

Women’s teams: Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls

