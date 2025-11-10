November 10, 2025 3:04 PM हिंदी

Jyoti Singh to lead India in FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup

Jyoti Singh to lead India in FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Hockey India on Monday announced the Indian junior women’s team for the upcoming FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile, from November 25 to December 13.

The 20-member squad, featuring 18 players and two alternates, will look to put their intense preparations to the test and make a strong statement on the world stage. India have been placed in Pool C, alongside Germany, Ireland and Namibia.

The Indian team will begin their campaign against Namibia on December 1, followed by matches against Germany on December 3 and Ireland on December 5. The top teams from each pool will progress to the knockout stages, which will be played from December 7 to 13.

The team will continue to be led by Jyoti Singh as captain and Tushar Khandker as chief coach. The goalkeeping duties will be shared between Nidhi and Engil Harsha Rani Minz, while the defensive duties have been assigned to Manisha, Lalthanlualangi, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, and Nandini.

In midfield, India will rely on Sakshi Rana, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, captain Jyoti Singh, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, and Binima Dhan. The forward line includes Sonam, Purnima Yadav, Kanika Siwach, Hina Bano, and Sukhveer Kaur, promising a sharp attacking front. Priyanka Yadav and Parwati Topno have been named as alternate players for the tournament.

Speaking on the team selection, Indian junior women’s hockey team chief coach Tushar Khandker said, “I am very happy with the squad and the way they are playing at this moment. My main principle is discipline in hockey and have kept that in focus while building this squad. We have gone through a rigorous training phase and have worked hard on our defensive structure and finishing inside the opponent’s scoring area. The girls have shown immense improvement and maturity in these past few months.”

On the team’s mindset before departure, the coach said, “We are all ready and very excited to travel to Chile. The girls are fully motivated to perform their best at the World Cup.”

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nidhi and Engil Harsha Rani Minz

Defenders: Manisha, Lalthanlualangi, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, Nandini

Midfielders: Sakshi Rana, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, Jyoti Singh, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Binima Dhan.

Forwards: Sonam, Purnima Yadav, Kanika Siwach, Hina Bano, Sukhveer Kaur

Alternate players: Priyanka Yadav, Parwati Topno

--IANS

ab/bc

LATEST NEWS

Over 12,000 Afghan refugees forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan in single day (File image)

Over 12,000 Afghan refugees forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan in single day

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' cinematographer Rathnavelu says he is overwhelmed by the love coming his way (Photo Credit: Rathnavelu/Instagram)

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' cinematographer Rathnavelu says he is overwhelmed by the love coming his way

Shree Charani, Kranti are perfect examples of WPL's success: Muzumdar

Shree Charani, Kranti are perfect examples of WPL's success: Muzumdar

Huma Qureshi translates some popular Gen Z lingos in Maharani style

Huma Qureshi translates some popular Gen Z lingos in Maharani style

Jorma can create emotions with almost no dialogue, says 'Sisu' director Jalmari Helander (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Jorma Tommila can create emotions with almost no dialogue, says 'Sisu' director Jalmari Helander

Lenskart shares make muted debut, slips nearly 9 pc to day’s low of Rs 355

Lenskart shares make muted debut, slips nearly 9 pc to day’s low of Rs 355

Pakistan: One more dengue death takes Sindh's official tally to 26

Pakistan: One more dengue death takes Sindh's official tally to 26

Sonu Nigam says 'singing Shiva bhajans with Shaan was truly special'

Sonu Nigam says 'singing Shiva bhajans with Shaan was truly special'

India makes significant strides to address mental health issues

India makes significant strides to address mental health issues

India drawn with Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup (Credit: AIFF)

India drawn with Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup