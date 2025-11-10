Jyoti Singh to lead India in FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Hockey India on Monday announced the Indian junior women’s team for the upcoming FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile, from November 25 to December 13.

The 20-member squad, featuring 18 players and two alternates, will look to put their intense preparations to the test and make a strong statement on the world stage. India have been placed in Pool C, alongside Germany, Ireland and Namibia.

The Indian team will begin their campaign against Namibia on December 1, followed by matches against Germany on December 3 and Ireland on December 5. The top teams from each pool will progress to the knockout stages, which will be played from December 7 to 13.

The team will continue to be led by Jyoti Singh as captain and Tushar Khandker as chief coach. The goalkeeping duties will be shared between Nidhi and Engil Harsha Rani Minz, while the defensive duties have been assigned to Manisha, Lalthanlualangi, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, and Nandini.

In midfield, India will rely on Sakshi Rana, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, captain Jyoti Singh, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, and Binima Dhan. The forward line includes Sonam, Purnima Yadav, Kanika Siwach, Hina Bano, and Sukhveer Kaur, promising a sharp attacking front. Priyanka Yadav and Parwati Topno have been named as alternate players for the tournament.

Speaking on the team selection, Indian junior women’s hockey team chief coach Tushar Khandker said, “I am very happy with the squad and the way they are playing at this moment. My main principle is discipline in hockey and have kept that in focus while building this squad. We have gone through a rigorous training phase and have worked hard on our defensive structure and finishing inside the opponent’s scoring area. The girls have shown immense improvement and maturity in these past few months.”

On the team’s mindset before departure, the coach said, “We are all ready and very excited to travel to Chile. The girls are fully motivated to perform their best at the World Cup.”

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nidhi and Engil Harsha Rani Minz

Defenders: Manisha, Lalthanlualangi, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, Nandini

Midfielders: Sakshi Rana, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, Jyoti Singh, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Binima Dhan.

Forwards: Sonam, Purnima Yadav, Kanika Siwach, Hina Bano, Sukhveer Kaur

Alternate players: Priyanka Yadav, Parwati Topno

