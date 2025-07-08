July 08, 2025 8:51 PM हिंदी

Jyothi Krisna calls 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' a divine fusion of Shiva and Vishnu

Jyothi Krisna calls 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' a divine fusion of Shiva and Vishnu

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) It was believed that Pawan Kalyan's "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is a cinematic adaptation of a well-known folk legend, however, director Jyothi Krisna has now revealed that the film happens to be a rich fictional saga deeply rooted in Sanatana Dharma.

Krisna, who joined the project halfway, shared that "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is a divine fusion of Shiva and Vishnu.

After coming on board, Krisna reimagined the narrative of the film, including spiritual symbolism to the drama.

Talking about the same, the filmmaker said that “Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is not just a historical warrior — he is a divine manifestation, a fictional character inspired by the combined energies of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

“We didn’t just want to tell a story; we wanted to create a legacy. Veera Mallu is that bridge between Shaivism and Vaishnavism, like Ayyappa Swamy", he added.

The title of the forthcoming swashbuckler film itself reflects the spiritual essence of the drama with Hari symbolizing Vishnu and Hara symbolizing Shiva. Sources close to the film further suggested that the protagonist (Played by Pawan Kalyan) is a force born from both Vishnu and Shiva.

The recently released trailer of the drama has been very well received by movie buffs.

Talking about his next, Krisna had told IANS that they shot "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" within 200 days.

"This is a 16th century story. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb in the film. It is a story that happened during Mughal rule. It is based on a small incident that happened back then. It is an untold back story. The film will be part fiction, part fact. We have clubbed both and made this film. Pawan Kalyan plays a Robinhood kind of character in this film. He plays a thief," the director shared.

Starring Nidhi Aggarwal, Bobby Deol, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil in important roles, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is expected to reach the audience on July 24.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

I’m chasing greatness: Nagpur’s Raiwat Sagdeo confident of making a mark in MMA

I’m chasing greatness: Nagpur’s Raiwat Sagdeo confident of making a mark in MMA

Skeet shooters miss out on finals spot in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, Italy, on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

Skeet shooters miss out on finals spot in Lonato World Cup

From bleeding to healing: Bihar man recovers under Ayushman Bharat, thanks govt

From bleeding to healing: Bihar man recovers under Ayushman Bharat, thanks govt

Jyothi Krisna calls 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' a divine fusion of Shiva and Vishnu

Jyothi Krisna calls 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' a divine fusion of Shiva and Vishnu

MP: SHGs in Neemuch district sets inspiring example of women empowerment

MP: SHGs in Neemuch district set an inspiring example of women's empowerment

PM Modi shares 'productive interactions' with world leaders during BRICS Summit

PM Modi shares 'productive interactions' with world leaders during BRICS Summit

Uttar Pradesh takes major leap in SDG index, climbs from 29th to 18th rank

Uttar Pradesh takes major leap in SDG index, climbs from 29th to 18th rank

Payal Rohatgi resigns from husband Sangram Singh's charitable trust amidst divorce rumours

Payal Rohatgi resigns from husband Sangram Singh's charitable trust, trouble in paradise?

Bihar Police cracks Gopal Khemka murder case, arrests shooter and mastermind

Bihar Police cracks Gopal Khemka murder case, arrests shooter and mastermind (Lead)

Property dispute behind bizman Khemka's murder, Rs 4 lakh given to contract killers: Bihar Police

Property dispute behind bizman Khemka's murder, Rs 4 lakh given to contract killers: Bihar Police