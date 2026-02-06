February 06, 2026 8:11 PM हिंदी

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey are hard focused on 'ignoring the noise in their lives

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Pop icon Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are in their own lane. They are happy and focused "on their own lives".

The loved up couple are said to be "doing great as a couple" having the 29-year-old star supported her man last weekend when he performed at the Grammy Awards for the first time in four years, reports ‘Female First UK’.

An insider told ‘People’ magazine "They were very excited to attend the Grammys together. It was a big deal to them. Hailey's always so proud of Justin and incredibly supportive. She'll be at Coachella too. She loves watching him perform. They're doing great as a couple. They really just ignore the noise and focus on their own lives”.

It's said the pair focus on their work and family, making sure to be "great parents" to their 19-month-old son Jack.

The source added, "Their day-to-day life is pretty simple. They work and then spend as much family time as possible. They're great parents. Jack is the cutest, happiest little boy”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the couple got married in 2018, and in August 2024 they welcomed baby Jack into the world.

Meanwhile, a different insider revealed Hailey was by Justin's side as he worked on his new album SWAG, as well as rehearsals for the Grammys.

The source said, “She’s been right there throughout and watched him build the album from the ground up. She was so proud seeing his vision come to light onstage”.

The 31-year-old pop star "feels deeply supported" by his wife, and the pair are "in such a strong place right now".

At the Grammys, Justin appeared in just a pair of purple boxer shorts, which were custom-made by his own SKYLRK fashion brand, playing a matching guitar.

He performed his song Yukon, which was nominated for Best R+B Performance, while the singer's new LP was up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, and single Daisies was in the running for Best Pop Solo Performance.

--IANS

aa/

