July 18, 2025

Just because I direct films doesn't mean I can't also act, says Nandita Das

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) Director and actress Nandita Das has now made it clear that she was still very much into acting and that people must not assume that just because she directed films, she can't also act.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on the topic, Nandita Das wrote, "I keep getting asked – 'Do you still act?.' So, let me say it loud and clear – YES, I do! Just because I direct films doesn’t mean I can’t also act! In a world that celebrates being ‘master of one’, Jack of different (can’t be all) trades is looked down upon. Why though? Kisko kya dikhana hai! What if you love doing multiple things. I am Jack and I think I can act! (shared some photos from my films, as a gentle reminder. In no particular order)."

Explaining why she was not seen much, the actress said, "Acting today is as much about visibility and social media as it is about the work. Maybe even more. And I’m becoming more of a recluse, which doesn’t help. If something excites me, I’ll do it. If not, I won’t. Being picky also doesn’t help. Thankfully I have so many other things to do, not all in the media glare, and so I have no regrets at all."

Stating that many young filmmakers were often requesting her to produce their films, the actress said, "I so wish I could. But I am a producer, not by design, but necessity. I produce only to have creative freedom for my own work. My ‘production office’ is often just my dining table! If I had funds, I’d love to support young filmmakers with their new voices, new stories."

She concluded the post, saying, "So yes – if good acting roles come, or someone trusts me with a corpus to produce films I believe in, I’m all ears. And if you have some ideas or leads, please send them my way!"

--IANS

mkr/

