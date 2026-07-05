Junaid & Ira Khan clap for dad Aamir Khan as he takes Gauri Spratt as his third 'lawfully wedded wife'

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Aamir Khan's children, Junaid and Ira Khan, were seen clapping for their dad as he took his ladylove Gauri Spratt as his third 'lawfully wedded wife' on Sunday.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who was also a part of the wedding celebration, uploaded a video from inside the registered ceremony on his official handle.

In the video, Aamir and Gauri were seen surrounded by their loved ones as they took their wedding vows, with Junaid and Ira clapping as Aamir said that he takes Gauri as his lawfully wedded wife.

Later, we could also see Aamir dancing with his bride on the DJ while filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and politician Raj Thackeray cheered them on, along with the other guests.

Wishing Aamir and Gauri a happy married life, Irfan penned on the photo-sharing app, "Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again! (sic)"

Meanwhile, the first photo from Aamir and Gauri's wedding showed Aamir smiling as he signed the marriage papers, while Gauri sat beside him. Aamir's 15-year-old son, Azad Rao Khan, from his marriage to Kiran Rao, was seen holding a ring box. Not just that, Gauri’s son from her previous marriage also stood between Aamir and Gauri, holding a box containing a ring.

This is Aamir's third wedding. The 'Lagaan' actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta. The couple welcomed two children - son Junaid and daughter Ira. However, the two decided to get a divorce in 2002.

Later in 2005, Aamir got married for the second time to Kiran Rao, with whom he has one son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran also went their separate ways in 2021.

--IANS

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