Julie Bowen shares glimpse of ‘Modern Family’ reunion, says ‘love my fake dad’ Ed O'Neill

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Julie Bowen gave a sprinkle of nostalgia as she shared a glimpse of a “Modern Family” reunion, celebrating her on-screen father Ed O’Neill with a sweet message.

Bowen took to Instagram, where she an elevator picture featuring her with O’Neill, Sophia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Bowen tagged O’ Neill as her “fake dad,” and joked about missing her real father at the dinner while expressing her love for her beloved TV dad.

“I love my fake dad...(and my real dad, but he wasn't at dinner last night...),” she wrote as the caption.

Modern Family is an American mockumentary sitcom created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. The series follows the lives of three diverse but interrelated family set-ups living in suburban Los Angeles.

Lloyd and Levitan conceived the series while sharing stories of their own "modern families." Modern Family employs an ensemble cast and is presented in a mockumentary style, with the characters frequently speaking directly to the camera in confessional interview segments.

Modern Family was highly acclaimed by critics throughout its first few seasons.The retrospective documentary that aired before the final episode had 6.72 million first-run viewers.

The series has won several honours including a Primetime Emmy Awards, including five Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. It also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2011.

Talking about Bowen, she is best known as Claire Dunphy from Modern Family.

Bowen also starred in the medical drama series ER, comedy-drama series Ed and legal drama series Boston Legal. She was also seen in the drama series Lost.

Bowen has appeared in many films, such as Happy Gilmore, Multiplicity, Joe Somebody, Horrible Bosses, Life of the Party, Hubie Halloween, The Fallout, Totally Killer, and Happy Gilmore 2.

--IANS

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