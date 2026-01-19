Juhi Chawla says 'I’m so fortunate' in a lovely birthday wish for husband Jay Mehta

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla used social media to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her businessman husband Jay Mehta.

In her latest social media post, Juhi applauded her husband's ability to live life to the fullest with laughter and also take everyone else along with him for the fun ride.

The 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' actress called Jay the most adorable friend one can ask for.

Thanking her stars for having a person like her husband in her life, Juhi went on to write on the photo-sharing app, "He lives, he laughs, and he takes EVERYONE along!! The best friend one can ever have. I’m so fortunate...Happy Birthday Jayyy!!!! 1,000 trees (sic)".

The 1,000 trees Juhi has mentioned towards the end of the post might suggest that she has planted these many trees as part of the birthday celebration to help the environment.

Director and choreographer, Farah Khan, also wished the businessman in the comment section, saying, "Happy birthday @jaymehtagram have the best year", followed by a red heart emoji.

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji added, "happy happy".

Juhi also added some rare photos of Jay with his loved ones in her post.

In February last year, Juhi was accompanied by her husband as the couple visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and took a dip in the holy waters.

Juhi took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and shared a video montage featuring all the pictures from the religious visit. We could see Juhi and Jay walking to the ghat, taking a dip in the holy water, and offering prayers.

“A journey of faith, devotion and divine blessings”, she captioned the post.

Juhi tied the knot with Jay in a hush-hush ceremony back in 1995. The couple is now blessed with two children - daughter Jahnavi Mehta and son Arjun Mehta.

--IANS

pm/