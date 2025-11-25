Juhi Chawla revisits her childhood obsession with Dharmendra’s classic ‘Sholay’

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla fondly looked back on her childhood as she paid tribute to veteran actor Dharmendra.

The actress recalled how his film “Sholay” shaped her early love for cinema. Juhi shared that the film was such a big part of her growing-up years that she watched it countless times. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’ actress shared her cherished memory with Dharmendra and wrote, “When I was a child, I watched Sholay so many times … the drunken Veeru on the village water tanker proposing to Basanti, Veeru in the temple behind Shivji fooling Basanti, Veeru & Jai on the scooter singing Ye Dosti …”

“Dharamji was a born superstar … His enigmatic presence lit up the silver screen … His good looks, romance, strength & humour anddd his iconic dance moves ..!! He will live in our hearts forever Deeply saddened to hear the news … Heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Rest in peace Dharamji,” added Juhi Chawla.

In the images, the actress could be seen beaming with joy while posing next to the veteran actor.

Featuring Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, “Sholay” hit theatres in 1975 and has since earned its place as one of Indian cinema’s most defining masterpieces. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the action classic continues to live in the hearts of movie lovers even decades later. The ensemble cast also included celebrated names like Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Asrani, and Amjad Khan.

Following Dharmendra’s passing, heartfelt tributes flooded social media and beyond. From Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha to Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, and several other Bollywood stars, the industry united in remembering the veteran actor with deep affection and respect.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24. Earlier this month, he was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing breathlessness.

