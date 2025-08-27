Juhi Babbar visits a 500-year-old Ganpati temple on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai Aug 27 (IANS) Actress turned director Juhi Babbar, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi today shared a beautiful series of pictures from her recent visit to a heritage temple. The actress who is currently in Pondicherry for a theatre play tour of hers, happened to visit a 500-year-old temple in the city.

Sharing a few pictures from her visit on her social media account, the actress captioned it as, “Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ! On our recent play tour of #WithLoveAapKiSaiyaara , I had the chance to visit the beautiful Arulmigu Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Pondicherry. This temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is almost 500 years old and stands tall near the Bay of Bengal. The idol here, lovingly called Vellakkaran Pillai, is truly divine. Feeling so grateful to have experienced this blend of history, culture, and devotion!

Talking about Juhi Babbar, the actress is the daughter of veteran actor Raj Babbar and the half sister of actor Prateik Babbar. The actress tried her luck in Bollywood more than a decade ago but after meeting no success, she shifted to directing plays along with her mother Nadira Babbar.

Her equation with Pratiek Babbar often stirs headlines. On account of Raksha Bandhan, a few weeks ago, Juhi had shared a heartwarming note for Pratiek, on her social media account. She captioned it as, "Some celebrations are full…and some feel incomplete. Today is Raksha Bandhan, and while the joy is here, a part of my heart is still missing. But life goes on...and Nothing can change the bond of blood. True blood remains, always."

For the uninitiated, Prateik Babbar is the son of late actress Smita Patil and actor Raj Babbar. Before Smita, Raj was married to Nadira Babbar, and they have two children, Juhi and Arya. Prateik’s relationship with his half family has been sweet and sour and has always been under the radar of media attention.

