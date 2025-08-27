August 27, 2025 10:10 PM हिंदी

Juhi Babbar visits a 500-year-old Ganpati temple on Ganesh Chaturthi

Juhi Babbar visits a 500-year-old Ganpati temple on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai Aug 27 (IANS) Actress turned director Juhi Babbar, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi today shared a beautiful series of pictures from her recent visit to a heritage temple. The actress who is currently in Pondicherry for a theatre play tour of hers, happened to visit a 500-year-old temple in the city.

Sharing a few pictures from her visit on her social media account, the actress captioned it as, “Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ! On our recent play tour of #WithLoveAapKiSaiyaara , I had the chance to visit the beautiful Arulmigu Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Pondicherry. This temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is almost 500 years old and stands tall near the Bay of Bengal. The idol here, lovingly called Vellakkaran Pillai, is truly divine. Feeling so grateful to have experienced this blend of history, culture, and devotion!

Ganpati Bappa Morya! ( Ganesh Chaturthi | Bappa | Modak | Temple | Festival | Pondicherry | Juhi Babbar Soni)

#GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya #Puducherry #TempleVibes #SpiritualJourney #Blessings #TravelDiaries #GaneshFestival #Juhibabbarsoni.”

Talking about Juhi Babbar, the actress is the daughter of veteran actor Raj Babbar and the half sister of actor Prateik Babbar. The actress tried her luck in Bollywood more than a decade ago but after meeting no success, she shifted to directing plays along with her mother Nadira Babbar.

Her equation with Pratiek Babbar often stirs headlines. On account of Raksha Bandhan, a few weeks ago, Juhi had shared a heartwarming note for Pratiek, on her social media account. She captioned it as, "Some celebrations are full…and some feel incomplete. Today is Raksha Bandhan, and while the joy is here, a part of my heart is still missing. But life goes on...and Nothing can change the bond of blood. True blood remains, always."

For the uninitiated, Prateik Babbar is the son of late actress Smita Patil and actor Raj Babbar. Before Smita, Raj was married to Nadira Babbar, and they have two children, Juhi and Arya. Prateik’s relationship with his half family has been sweet and sour and has always been under the radar of media attention.

—-IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Govt, private sector can keep tariff disruptions to a minimum: FinMin Economic Review

Govt, private sector can keep tariff disruptions to a minimum: FinMin Economic Review

Bangladesh: Engineering students block traffic in Dhaka, raise demands (File image)

Bangladesh: Engineering students block traffic in Dhaka, raise demands

Tibetans feel stifled, asphyxiated by tide of Chinese propaganda memes: Report

Tibetans feel stifled, asphyxiated by tide of Chinese propaganda memes: Report

Pakistan's institutions plagued by corruption, military key source of institutional rot: Report (File image)

Pakistan's institutions plagued by corruption, military key source of institutional rot: Report

Balochistan witnesses clashes, blockades on first anniversary of Operation Herof (File image)

Balochistan witnesses clashes, blockades on first anniversary of Operation Herof

Jacqueline Fernandez welcomes Ganpati Bappa home for the first time

Jacqueline Fernandez welcomes Ganpati Bappa home for the first time

Sunita Ahuja clarifies her statement on Ahaan Panday: I’m your big fan beta

Sunita Ahuja clarifies her statement on Ahaan Panday: I’m your big fan beta

‘Divine figure for us’, says woman who cried and did aarti for PM Modi at Gujarat roadshow

‘Divine figure for us’, says woman who cried and did aarti for PM Modi at Gujarat roadshow

Indian Consulate's new Chancery premises inaugurated in Seattle

Indian Consulate's new Chancery premises inaugurated in Seattle

Mohan Bhagwat stresses ‘Swadeshi’ as key to self-reliant India amid global pressures

Mohan Bhagwat stresses ‘Swadeshi’ as key to self-reliant India amid global pressures