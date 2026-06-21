June 21, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, and Rajinder Singh score as visitors edge past hosts Netherlands in Rotterdam

Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, and Rajinder Singh score as visitors edge past hosts Netherlands in Rotterdam (Credit: Hockey India)

Rotterdam, June 21 (IANS) The Indian Men’s Hockey Team produced a resilient performance to defeat the Netherlands 3-2 in their last match of the FIH Pro League Rotterdam leg at Hockey Club Rotterdam on Sunday.

Goals from Jugraj Singh (18’), Abhishek (27’), and Rajinder Singh (56’) helped India secure their second outright victory of the leg against the Dutch side. Stand-in captain Hardik Singh was named Player of the Match for his exceptional leadership and midfield display.

The Netherlands started the match strongly in the first quarter, showcasing impressive passing and putting the Indian backline under early pressure. Though India had a slightly shaky start, the defenders quickly found their rhythm and contained the Dutch attackers. India created a few entries into the opposition circle but could not find the final pass, leaving the first quarter goalless.

India increased the intensity in the second quarter and immediately won their first penalty corner. Jugraj Singh (18’) fired a powerful drag-flick to the left of Dutch goalkeeper Derk Meijer to make it 1-0. The Netherlands responded instantly, equalising through a penalty corner goal by Pepijn van der Heijden (19’). The hosts continued to press, testing the Indian goalkeeper, but the Indian defence held firm. In the 27th minute, Jarmanpreet Singh set up a brilliant pass for Abhishek, who smashed a backhand shot into the net to restore India’s lead at 2-1 before halftime.

In the second half, India looked to control the game through neat passing, while a determined Dutch side kept making inroads into the Indian circle. The Netherlands won a penalty corner in the 41st minute, but Amit Rohidas comfortably deflected van der Heijden’s shot. Another penalty corner opportunity for the hosts was wasted due to a mistake by the stopper, allowing a composed Indian side to sustain their 2-1 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter saw the Netherlands pushing hard for an equaliser, but errors in the penalty corner setup continued to frustrate the hosts. India remained composed, avoiding unnecessary risks. In the 56th minute, a quick counter-attack by Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh created a dangerous two-on-one situation. While Dutch player Joppe Wolbert made an extraordinary save, he was handed a yellow card for a foul during the play. India capitalised on the resulting penalty corner, with Rajinder Singh (56’) drag-flicking it straight into the goal to make it 3-1.

Down to 10 men, the Netherlands won three consecutive penalty corners in the 58th minute, but the Indian penalty corner defence blocked them all. The hosts finally pulled a goal back in the 59th minute through a clever penalty corner variation completed by Koen Bijen (59’) to make it 3-2. India won a penalty corner in the final ten seconds of the match, and though it was blocked, the final whistle blew to seal a hard-fought three points for India.

--IANS

hs/

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Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, and Rajinder Singh score as visitors edge past hosts Netherlands in Rotterdam (Credit: Hockey India)

Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, and Rajinder Singh score as visitors edge past hosts Netherlands in Rotterdam