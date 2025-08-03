Juggernaut FC off to a strong start in AIFF Futsal Club Championship

August 03, 2025 10:36 PM हिंदी

Rudrapur, Aug 3 (IANS) Juggernaut FC and Triumph FC experienced contrasting results in Group A encounters as the opening day of the fourth edition of the AIFF Futsal Club Championship 2024–25 saw plenty of drama and goals in the Shri Manoj Sarkar Stadium – Shivalik Hall in Rudrapur on Sunday.

While Gujarat’s Juggernaut FC announced their return to the tournament in style with a commanding 8-2 triumph over 2022–23 champions Minerva Academy FC, debutants Triumph FC and Real Lona FC settled for a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

For Juggernaut FC, Shibu Sunny scored a hat-trick while Shivam Yadav netted a brace as they notched up three points and reached the top of the group. Minerva will need to regroup quickly as they find themselves at the bottom of the group with Triumph and Real Lona each earning a point.

Sunny steals the show for Juggernaut

Juggernaut FC, returning after a one-season hiatus and determined to make amends for their group-stage exit in 2022–23, stunned Minerva Academy with an electrifying start. Within the very first minute, Shibu Sunny opened the scoring.

Minerva briefly restored parity in the 10th minute through James Lalnunchhana, but their resistance crumbled soon after. Sunny struck again in the 15th minute, and Jenishsinh Rana made it 3-1 in the 18th as Juggernaut ended the half firmly in control.

The second half turned into a rout. Shivam Yadav added a fourth in the 23rd minute before Aman Shah extended the lead three minutes later. Minerva’s PC Lalruatzela pulled one back in the 32nd minute, but Sunny quickly completed his hat-trick in the 34th minute. Yadav bagged his brace in the 37th minute, and substitute Rudra Chhetri applied the finishing touch in the 40th to seal a stunning 8-2 win.

Draw on debut

The day’s first fixture saw both Triumph FC and Real Lona FC make their competitive bow. Expectedly, nerves were evident as the teams adopted a cautious approach, prioritising defence over risk-taking in the early exchanges. The opening half ended goalless with neither side able to carve out a clear-cut chance.

The deadlock was broken in the 30th minute when Real Lona’s Mohammad Hussain found space and finished smartly to register his club’s first-ever goal in the championship. Their joy, however, was short-lived. Barely two minutes later, Triumph FC hit back through defender Vardhan Thakur, whose opportunistic strike levelled matters at 1-1. Despite late efforts from both sides, the scoreline remained unchanged, ensuring a share of the spoils in what was a gritty opener.

