Jubin Nautiyal mourns Dharmendra’s demise: Lucky to have felt his warmth, quiet strength

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has mourned the demise of the late actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday.

The singer took to his Instagram, and shared an AI image of the late actor as he paid condolence to the actor.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “I was lucky to have crossed paths with him… lucky to have felt his warmth, his sincerity, his quiet strength. People like him don’t just leave memories, they leave blessings. My deepest condolences to the family. Rest peacefully, Dharmender ji. Your kindness will continue to live in every life you touched”.

Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89. The actor, who was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery.

The actor was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. The actor used to live at his Khandala farmhouse with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. The actor had relocated to the town in light of the worsening pollution levels in the maximum city. This marks another demise in Hindi cinema in quick succession. Earlier, actors Pankaj Dheer, Asrani, Satish Shah and advertising legend Piyush Pandey passed away last month.

Dharmendra was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema.

He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars.

Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary.

Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

