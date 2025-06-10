June 10, 2025 3:49 PM हिंदी

Jubin Nautiyal has a very unique voice that makes romantic songs have more feel: Mohit Suri

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) The makers of “Saiyaara” on Tuesday have released the second song “Barbaad” by Jubin Nauityal from the upcoming film. The film’s director Mohit Suri said that the singer has a very unique voice that makes romantic songs have more feel.

Suri said: “There are always singers who became the voice of a generation for romance and Jubin Nautiyalis definitely right up there! I was always sure that the album of Saiyaara would have Jubin singing a soulful romantic track.”

He said that when he got Barbaad, he knew Jubin would be the perfect fit.

Suri added: “Jubin has a very unique voice that makes romantic songs have more feel, more impact. It is a rare quality for any singer to have which is why such singers become the biggest of the stars.”

“I feel if a singer can land a romantic song that people can connect to, can identify with, it is truly a gift from above to have such a talent.”

Mohit feels Barbaad will be nostalgic for everyone who has felt love in their lives.

“Romantic songs have the power to evoke deep, personal nostalgia and I believe Barbaad will do that to people who have felt love in their lives. Barbaad is a song about how love can consume lovers and yet leave them wanting for more,” said the director.

After the response they have got for Saiyaara title track, Suri hopes people love Barbaad too and “give our film more love in the run up to our release.”

The film introduces Ahaan Panday as a hero to the Hindi film industry and also stars Aneet Padda is the female lead. Saiyaara is produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18.

--IANS

dc/

