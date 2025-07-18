JSW Steel’s Q1 revenue declines over 3.7 pc on-quarter, net profit up

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Friday reported a sequential decline of 3.73 per cent in company’s revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 43,147 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26), compared to Rs 44,819 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

Total income also slipped by 3.45 per cent to Rs 43,497 crore from Rs 45,049 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Despite the fall in revenue, JSW Steel's net profit rose significantly. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,209 crore in Q1, a jump of 47.17 per cent from Rs 1,501 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The rise in profit was supported by lower expenses and better operational efficiencies.

Total expenses during the quarter reduced to Rs 40,325 crore -- marking a 6.29 per cent decline from Rs 43,032 crore in Q4 FY25, the company said in its filing.

One of the major contributors to this cost reduction was the decline in material costs, which stood at Rs 20,762 crore, down from Rs 22,773 crore.

However, employee benefits expense rose to Rs 1,318 crore from Rs 1,181 crore and finance costs increased slightly to Rs 2,217 crore from Rs 2,094 crore in the previous quarter.

In terms of operational performance, the company produced 7.26 million tonnes of crude steel and recorded saleable steel sales of 6.69 million tonnes during the quarter.

JSW Steel’s operating EBITDA stood at Rs 7,576 crore, according to its filing.

As of the end of the quarter, the company maintained a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95x and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.20x.

The shares of JSW Steel closed the trading session at Rs 1,044.8, up by Rs 10.6 or 1.02 per cent on Friday.

