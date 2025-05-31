May 31, 2025 5:37 PM हिंदी

Anyone who dares to threaten us will get a befitting reply at their doorstep, says J.P. Nadda in Jaipur

Jaipur, May 31 (IANS) BJP National President and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, J.P. Nadda arrived in Jaipur on Saturday. Speaking to the media Nadda highlighted India’s robust Defence policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“Our 'Operation Sindoor' and surgical strikes have shown that if anyone raises an eye towards us, we will respond by entering their home. Pakistan surrendered within four days,” said Nadda, recalling the success of the Indian armed forces in giving a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism by launching precision strikes at terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

He credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for strengthening national security and added that the Indian military had destroyed nine terrorist hideouts.

He further emphasised that 'Operation Sindoor' is ongoing and will continue until its objectives are achieved.

Upon his arrival in Jaipur, Nadda proceeded to the Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur (MNIT), where he garlanded a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Vivekananda Lecture Theatre Complex and planted a sapling on the campus.

Later, he reached the Rajasthan International Center (RIC) to participate in multiple official and party programmes.

He is scheduled to flag off 150 Kalika units of Rajasthan Police and oversee the transfer of financial assistance to women and girls under the 'Lado Protsahan Yojana', benefiting 32,755 girl students across various schemes.

Nadda is also participating in a state-level event marking the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, where both government and party programmes are being held.

At MNIT and RIC, Nadda was joined by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, State BJP President Madan Rathore, Health Minister Gajendra Singh, Chief Secretary S Pant, DGP U.R. Sahu, and other senior officials and party leaders.

