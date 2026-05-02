Josh Inglis links up with LSG for IPL 2026

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants have received a timely boost with Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis joining the squad ahead of their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The 31-year-old, whose availability had been a topic of discussion since the auction, has now reached India and started training with the team. Inglis had previously told franchises that he would miss part of the season due to personal commitments, such as his wedding in Western Australia on April 18, which caused some uncertainty about his participation.

Despite initial doubts, Lucknow signed him for Rs 8.6 crore after his release from Punjab Kings, where he had played for a much lower fee. His delayed arrival raised questions, but now his inclusion is crucial for LSG, who are struggling at the bottom of the standings with only two wins in eight matches.

Inglis’ addition is anticipated to bolster a batting lineup that has struggled with consistency this season, especially among the overseas players. Given the limited contributions from key individuals, the Australian’s aggressive style of play might provide the boost the team needs.

Confirming the news across social media platforms, LSG shared a picture that said ‘Explosives from Down Under.’

He comes with strong credentials from the last edition, having scored 278 runs in 11 innings with a strike rate over 160. His skill to handle top-quality pace could be crucial, particularly against a Mumbai attack led by Jasprit Bumrah. Inglis has previously performed well against the Indian fast bowler, especially during a key moment last season when he faced Bumrah.

Monday’s clash at the Wankhede will feature two teams trying to boost their campaigns, as Mumbai Indians also face a challenging season. This game, being the ninth match for each team, could significantly influence their chances of reaching the playoffs.

With a busy schedule ahead, featuring matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings later this week, Lucknow are counting on Inglis to make an immediate impact as they aim to turn their season around.

--IANS

vi/