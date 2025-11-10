Jorma Tommila can create emotions with almost no dialogue, says 'Sisu' director Jalmari Helander

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) Director Jalmari Helander, best known for having directed the explosive survival thriller 'Sisu', says it's always a pleasure to work with actor Jorma Tommila because he can create emotions, including rage and grief, without almost any dialogue!

Nearly a decade after redefining the genre of modern action thrillers with 'Sisu', filmmaker Jalmari Helander and Jorma Tommila are now all set to return with a sequel titled 'Sisu: Road to Revenge'.

Talking about working with Jorma in the sequel, director Jalmari Helander says Tommila brings relentless, almost machine-like intensity and energy to the screen.

Says the director, “It’s always a pleasure to work with Jorma because he is uniquely capable of creating emotions, including rage and grief, with almost no dialogue. We experience what Aatami is feeling and thinking just by his face and gestures.”

Tommila describes Jorma's character Aatami Korpi as “a family man, until the war began. Then, everything changed. He’s lost everything and thus had nothing else to lose. But somehow, when we see him in this film, Aatami has found a new purpose in life, and has in some ways overcome the horrors of war. Now, he thinks there may still be some kind of future for him.”

A trailer released by the makers recently showed that the sequel will be equally gripping and intense.

Returning to the house where his family was brutally murdered during the war, “the man who refuses to die” (Jorma Tommila) dismantles it, loads it on a truck, and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in their honour. When the Red Army commander who killed his family (Stephen Lang from 'Don’t Breathe') comes back hellbent on finishing the job, a relentless, eye-popping cross-country chase ensues - a fight to the death, full of clever, unbelievable action set pieces.

Written and directed by Jalmari Helander, and produced by Mike Goodridge and Petri Jokiranta, the film stars Jorma Tommila, Richard Brake, and Stephen Lang among others.

The film, which is to be released in India by Sony Pictures, is set to hit screens on November 21 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

--IANS

mkr/