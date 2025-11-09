Jordan Hermann has made rapid strides in South African cricket circles: Ashwin

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Ravichandran Ashwin reserved special praise for Jordan Hermann, who represented South Africa’s ‘A’ team in the two unofficial Tests against India A. The Protea opener was phenomenal with the bat as he gave a tough time to the Indian bowlers at the BCCI Centre of Excellence’s Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Opening the final innings for South Africa A, Hermann notched up 91 runs in 123 deliveries and stitched a 156-run stand with Lesego Senokwane as the duo got their team off to a flying start in their chase of 417 runs.

“South Africa ‘A’ led by Jordan Herman are throwing in some punches on day 4 of the Unofficial Test chasing 417. He is batting on 90 against Siraj, Prasidh, Kuldeep and Akash Deep. Whatever happens today, Jordan Hermann has made rapid strides in the South African cricket circles. He plays for the SR Eastern Cape in the SA 20,” Ashwin wrote on X.

The first session on Day 4 of the second unofficial Test saw India A conceding 114 runs in 27 overs as the bowlers struggled to contain the visitors. It was finally Prasidh Krishna who got the key breakthrough as he sent Hermann packing on the last delivery of the 43rd over.

He bowled a full toss on the off and Hermann attempted for a drive but couldn’t keep it along the ground, eventually giving it back to Krishna, who held on to the catch.

South Africa A came close to winning the first unofficial Test, but India A batters’ late firework helped them secure a three-wicket win. After the second game concludes, the players will prepare themselves to host the senior South African side.

The two teams will face off in two Tests, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is across venues in India.

--IANS

vi/bc