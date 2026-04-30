Jonty Rhodes, Du Plessis & Klaasen acquire Rotterdam franchise in ETPL

Rotterdam, April 30 (IANS) Three renowned South African cricketers, Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis, and Heinrich Klaasen, have teamed up to buy the fifth franchise in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), Europe's first ICC-approved T20 tournament based in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Madhukar Shree has joined as Managing Partner. This development marks a milestone for a league quickly gaining popularity as one of the most exciting new cricket competitions, scheduled to launch in six European cities this August.

The Rotterdam franchise will participate in the first season, set from August 26 to September 20. Over 33 matches, six city-based teams, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam, will compete for titles in a historic milestone for the sport in Europe.

“The ETPL presents a compelling opportunity. We've already seen glimpses of Europe's cricketing potential on the global stage, especially at recent ICC events. What the region now needs is a strong commercial framework to unify and elevate this ecosystem. The ETPL offers exactly that, creating pathways to identify, nurture, and scale talent, and ultimately strengthening the game across Europe. I'm excited to be part of this journey,” Proteas legend Rhodes said on the acquisition.

“It's special to join Jonty and Klassy in acquiring a franchise in the ETPL. This is my first step into team ownership, and the timing couldn't be better with European cricket gaining real momentum. Having experienced franchise leagues across the world, I see immense potential in what the ETPL is building. I'm looking forward to contributing both on and off the field and helping shape a strong cricketing culture within our team,” former South Africa captain du Plessis stated.

Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood actor and co-owner of the ETPL, said, “It's an honour to welcome three stalwarts of the game into franchise ownership within the ETPL. The league continues to gather momentum with globally respected names investing in its vision. Ownership groups like this set the standard for what the ETPL aims to create, both on and off the field. Together, we are committed to building something truly transformative for the sport in Europe.”

Huib van Walsem, CEO of the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB), said: "The arrival of Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis, and Heinrich Klaasen as franchise owners in Rotterdam marks an encouraging development for cricket in the Netherlands. At KNCB, we have long believed in the immense potential of the Dutch cricketing ecosystem, and the involvement of such experienced cricket figures will bring both competitive cricket and attract quality talent to the region. It is a positive moment for us and an opportunity to support the continued growth of the sport, strengthen grassroots development, create clearer pathways for young players, and further develop cricket across the Netherlands.

“Rotterdam is a city defined by ambition, and that’s exactly the mindset we want this franchise to embody. European cricket is clearly on the rise, and I’ve seen across the global T20 circuit how the right investment and structure can unlock a market’s full potential. We’re not just here to own a team, we're here to build something the city and its fans can truly be proud of. I’m excited to get started,” said South African ace Klaasen, who is currently playing the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Dhiraj Malhotra, Co-founder, ETPL, said, “With decades of experience in franchise cricket, I have seen firsthand how critical the pedigree and vision of franchise owners are to the long-term success of a league. Jonty, Faf and Klaasen bring not just global experience and deep cricketing insight, but also a strong commitment to mentoring young talent, which will be invaluable in building both the team and the wider cricket ecosystem in Europe.”

The Rotterdam announcement further enriches an already star-studded ownership landscape across the league. The Amsterdam franchise is supported by Steve Waugh and hockey legend Jamie Dwyer. Belfast is co-owned by Glenn Maxwell, while Edinburgh is backed by Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum. Glasgow is co-owned by Chris Gayle.

--IANS

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