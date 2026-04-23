Jon Favreau says ‘I was wrong’ to object to Iron Man's death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Filmmaker-actor Jon Favreau agrees he was "wrong" in his resistance to killing off Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr's much-loved character Tony Stark in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.”

The 59-year-old filmmaker launched the franchise with 2008's Iron Man and has been involved with multiple movies since then. He has recalled how he called Anthony and Joe Russo to object to their ideas for 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but he ultimately thinks the siblings did a great job with the film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Favreau said: “I talked to the Russos, I said ‘I don’t know if people are gonna like … I don’t know, it’s really going to impact people because they were kids that grew up with that character.”

“But I have to tell you, it was handled so well by them. And Gwyneth [Paltrow] and Robert did such a wonderful job acting, and I think it added a poignancy to it. I think they did a wonderful job. I was wrong.”

Favreau said he got emotional when he watched Avengers: Endgame.

He said: “I was choked up. Even though it’s a movie, those people, those characters, have been part of my life for so long.”

While Iron Man/ Tony Stark may have been killed off, Downey is returning for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday as the villain Doctor Doom, and Jon is "excited to see" him in action.

Favreau is currently promoting his upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu but tried to stay diplomatic when asked whether MCU or Star Wards fans are "scarier".

The filmmaker insisted both camps are "equally invested" in their favourite franchises, but noted Star Wars fans have a longer attachment because the first movie came out in 1977.

Meanwhile, Favreau, who has worked on The Mandalorian TV show since 2019, recently admitted Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu could be his final project with the franchise.

During an interview with Polygon, he said: “I've been working on Star Wars now for seven years, and to be able to step up to doing it as a film feels like a culmination of what I'm working on.”

Jon also reflected on the challenges of bringing The Mandalorian to the big screen.

He said: “With Star Wars, we have to execute at that tech level. So the challenge becomes, ‘Okay, we presented a cinematic experience on the small screen. We have to up our game now to the movie theater.’

“That means taller aspect ratios for IMAX, building sets that take full advantage of that, making the visual effects of the quality and caliber that we have to notch everything up.”

--IANS

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