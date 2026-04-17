Joju George's next film titled 'Paripadi'

Chennai, April 17 (IANS) Popular Malayalam actor and director Joju George on Friday announced that the second film that he was to direct had been titled 'Paripadi', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his social media timelines to reveal the title of his upcoming film, Joju George, who shared the title poster of the film, wrote, "My Next (folded hands image) #paripadi. Written and Directed by JOJU GEORGE. @paripadimovie @jojugeorgeactorofficial #rajeevravi @venukunnappilly @kavyafilmcompany @itsyuvan @anbariv_action_director. THANK YOU Venuchettan , Rajeevettan, Yuvan Sir, Anbarivmaster and all my cast & crew."

The film, which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, will have music by Tamil music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, the younger son of Ilaiyaraaja, and cinematography by Rajeev Ravi.

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly on behalf of Kavya Film Company, 'Paripadi' will have editing by Manu Antony and stunt choreography by National Award winning stunt choreographer duo Anbariv.

Sound design for the film will be by Ajayan Adat and production design would be by Sabu Mohan. Make up for the film will be by N G Roshan while costumes will be designed by Melwy J.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as 'Pani', Joju George's first film as a director, had gone on to emerge a huge superhit. It received critical acclaim not just in Kerala but also in Tamil Nadu.

As an actor, Joju George has a number of films lined up including director Manu Antony's 'Aja: Sundari' and director Shaji Kailas's action survival thriller 'Varavu'. Both films, which have huge expectations riding on them, are lined up for release in summer this year.

While Aja: Sundari is scheduled to hit screens on June 19, Varavu, which is set against the backdrop of the Malabar region and which will revolve around the life struggles of a character named Polly, also known as Polachan, will hit screens worldwide on May 1 this year.

--IANS

mkr/