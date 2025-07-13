July 13, 2025 10:52 PM हिंदी

Gujarat: Joint probe launched into damaged stretch of Bharatmal highway near Santalpur

Gujarat: Joint probe launched into damaged stretch of Bharatmal highway near Santalpur

Gandhinagar, July 13 (IANS) A joint investigation was launched on Sunday to look into the damaged stretch of Bharatmala Highway near Santalpur in Patan district of Gujarat, authorities said.

A high-level joint team of Central and state governments visited the spot, to conduct inspection of the damaged stretch and investigate the reasons behind damages, apparently at the instructions of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

About 1.35 km stretch of the 135-km-long Bharatmala Highway from Sanchore in Rajasthan to Santalpur in Patan district was damaged after rains, thereby drawing intense criticism and scrutiny.

The inspection, led by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) member Venkataraman and Patan District Collector Tushar Kumar Bhatt, involved sample collection to evaluate the road quality.

Authorities said that if the samples reveal substandard construction, strict legal action will be initiated against the contractor, who has already been served a notice.

Meanwhile, immediate road repair work has commenced using manpower and advanced machinery to restore the traffic flow.

Additional teams have been deployed to ensure timely completion of repairs and minimise inconvenience to commuters.

Patan District Collector Bhatt said that the roads of NHAI have been inspected in coordination with the Central and state governments.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Patel has given instructions to the officials, to repair the damaged roads across the state, due to heavy rains, at the earliest.

The state government has directed the officials to inspect the 'precarious and shaky' roads as well as bridges and submit the report, regarding it.

As the pictures and visuals of the damaged stretch of Bharatmala highway surfaced on social media, the matter turned political, with Congress calling it an example of deep-rooted corruption while also raising questions over the quality of construction and transparency of the entire project.

--IANS

mr/khz

LATEST NEWS

Akshay Ajit Singh shares his views on second chances & long waits like in 'Four Years Later'

Akshay Ajit Singh shares his views on second chances & long waits like in 'Four Years Later'

Yogi govt makes special preparations at Kashi Vishwanath Dham for first Monday of Shravan

Yogi govt makes special preparations at Kashi Vishwanath Dham for first Monday of Shravan

Malaika Arora falls in love with Florence amidst 'carbs, and the chaos…'

Malaika Arora falls in love with Florence amidst 'carbs, and the chaos…'

Gujarat: Joint probe launched into damaged stretch of Bharatmal highway near Santalpur

Gujarat: Joint probe launched into damaged stretch of Bharatmal highway near Santalpur

Ananya Panday welcomes Jaggu Dada to the 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' family

Ananya Panday welcomes Jaggu Dada to the 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' family

Uttarakhand: PM KISAN scheme brings impactful change in lives of people in Ramnagar

Uttarakhand: PM KISAN scheme brings impactful change in lives of people in Ramnagar

'The Hunt' actor Sahil Vaid recalls his memories of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination

'The Hunt' actor Sahil Vaid recalls his memories of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination

India’s foreign policy transformed in last 10 Years: Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Exclusive Interview) (File Photo)

India's foreign policy transformed in last 10 Years: Harsh Vardhan Shringla (IANS Interview)

Time taken for tax refunds in India cut from 3 months to 17 days in last 11 years

Time taken for tax refunds in India cut from 3 months to 17 days in last 11 years

Jasmin Bhasin drops lovely sneak peeks of 'birthday 2025' with beau Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin drops lovely sneak peeks of 'birthday 2025' with beau Aly Goni