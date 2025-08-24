August 24, 2025 7:38 PM हिंदी

John Legend calls anniversary tour is a 'moment of celebration'

Los Angeles, Aug 24 (IANS) Grammy-winning Jazz musician John Legend has shared that his global tour will be a "moment of celebration and gratitude".

The 46-year-old singer is preparing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘Get Lifted’, his acclaimed debut album, and John has offered an insight into his approach to the tour, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘People’ magazine, "Get Lifted introduced me to the world, and now, 20 years later, I get to celebrate that milestone with the people who’ve been riding with me since day one, and with new fans who’ve discovered the album along the way. Revisiting these songs and sharing them live again has been incredibly special. It’s a moment of celebration and gratitude”.

He revealed that the tour will feature some "surprise guests, and plenty of love".

He said, "We’re playing the entire Get Lifted album live, with some new touches, some surprise guests, and plenty of love. We also throw in some of my biggest hits from throughout my career”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, John is determined to take good care of himself throughout the tour, ensuring that he can deliver memorable performances for his loyal fans.

Speaking about his tour routines, John shared, "I focus on taking care of myself - working out, stretching, meditating, napping and staying hydrated. I don't talk a lot during the day so I can save my voice for the show. But of course I always connect with my family. It brings me so much joy”.

John previously revealed that Kanye West and Lauryn Hill served as two of his biggest inspirations for the ‘Get Lifted’ album.

The singer - who is married to model Chrissy Teigen, told ‘Time’ magazine, "We knew that neo-soul had had its time. I wanted it to hit harder, sound bigger, have melodies that were less smooth and more sharp, more of an edge”.

"A lot of neo-soul at the time sounded more like ad-libs and open mics, like a poetry session and people were scatting their way through the song. I looked at The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill as a big inspiration that mixed soul, hip-hop, reggae, and gospel. Kanye West’s College Dropout was an inspiration as well”, he added.

