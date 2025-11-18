John Boyega spells out his condition to return to ‘Star Wars’

Los Angeles, Nov 18 (IANS) Hollywood actor-producer John Boyega, who is known for his work in the science fiction series ‘Star Wars’, has put forth the conditions of his return to the franchise.

The actor-producer has said that he will only return to ‘Star Wars’ if Oscar Isaac comes back to the sci-fi series too, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 33-year-old actor starred in the sequel trilogy as Finn and has not been seen since 2019’s ‘Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker’, and Boyega has now revealed he will only return to the franchise if he gets to show the “bromance” between his Resistance hero and Isaac’s X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron in a new movie.

Speaking at Liverpool Comic Con in the UK, he said, “Me and Oscar are very stubborn and we believe the bromance should only be on the big screen”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Woman King’ actor added any potential Star Wars film featuring Finn would have to have “a great script”, and also include Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo, 39.

He continued, “It has to be a movie and obviously a great script. And I already spoke to Joonas today and said, 'Joonas, you must join Poe and Finn on their adventure’. So if I get those combinations, who knows”.

This comes after Isaac recently ruled out returning to both Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the host’s comments about the death of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

Speaking about potentially returning to ‘Star Wars’ with GQ magazine, the ‘Frankenstein’ actor, 46, said, “Yeah. I mean, I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great. If that happens, then yeah, I’d be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away. Or any number of other things”.

While Boyega and Isaac’s return to Star Wars is up in the air, the pair’s sequel trilogy co-lead Daisy Ridley, 33, is set to reprise her role as Rey Skywalker in ‘Star Wars: New Jedi Order’.

--IANS

aa/