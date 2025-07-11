July 11, 2025 7:18 PM हिंदी

Joe Root surpasses Steve Smith for most Test hundreds among active cricketers

Joe Root surpasses Steve Smith for most Test hundreds among active cricketers after scoring a century in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: EnglandCricket/X

London, July 11 (IANS) Joe Root added another golden chapter to his illustrious Test career on Friday at Lord’s, crafting his 37th Test hundred in style to become the most prolific active century-maker in the format during the third Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, here at the Lord's.

The England star resumed Day 2 of the third Test against India on 99 not out and reached the milestone with a boundary off the very first delivery, slicing Jasprit Bumrah through gully for four. It was a fitting way to bring up a landmark hundred — his first of the ongoing Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy series.

Root became the first player in the world to score 3,000 Test runs against India, a milestone achieved over 60 innings since his debut against them in 2012. He also equalled Steve Smith with 11 Test centuries against India, the joint-most by any batter.

While Smith achieved the mark in just 46 innings, Root’s tally reflects his remarkable consistency and longevity at the highest level. Only Don Bradman (19 vs England), Jack Hobbs (12 vs Australia), and Sunil Gavaskar (13 vs West Indies) have more centuries against a single opponent in Test history.

What makes Root’s feat even more special is the setting. This was his eighth Test hundred at the Lord’s, making him the leading century-maker at the iconic venue in its 141-year Test history. He overtook legends like Graham Gooch and Michael Vaughan, who each had six centuries at the ground.

Root’s love affair with the Lord’s has now seen him score hundreds in three consecutive Tests at the venue, following scores of 143 and 103 in his previous two innings — a rare feat matched only by Sir Jack Hobbs and Michael Vaughan among Englishmen.

With this innings, Root moved past Steve Smith (36 centuries) to become the leading Test centurion among active players. Only four players in the history of the game now stand ahead of him: Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), and Kumar Sangakkara (38).

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Gurugram tennis player Radhika cremated as academy colleagues remain in shock

Gurugram tennis player Radhika cremated as academy colleagues remain in shock

Siraj pays tribute to late Diogo Jota with emotional No. 20 celebration at Lord’s

Siraj pays tribute to late Diogo Jota with emotional No. 20 celebration at Lord’s

Bihar: Enhanced Rs 1,100 pension credited into bank accounts; beneficiaries express gratitude

Bihar: Enhanced Rs 1,100 pension credited into bank accounts; beneficiaries express gratitude

Jamie Smith equals fastest to 1000 Test runs as wicketkeeper, breaks balls-faced record

Jamie Smith equals fastest to 1000 Test runs as wicketkeeper, breaks balls-faced record

India's gold reserves rise by $342 million, forex stands at $699.736 billion: RBI

India's gold reserves rise by $342 million, forex stands at $699.736 billion: RBI

Final shooting schedule of Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka begins in Hyderabad

Final shooting schedule of Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka begins in Hyderabad

'Padhoge-likhoge' mindset needs to be changed, India must plan for increasing medal tally: Sohail Khan on India's 2036 Olympic Vision

'Padhoge-likhoge' mindset needs to be changed, India must plan for increasing medal tally: Sohail Khan on 2036 Olympic Vision

MoS Margherita meets US Secretary of State in Malaysia

MoS Margherita meets US Secretary of State in Malaysia

‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill

‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill

Joe Root surpasses Steve Smith for most Test hundreds among active cricketers after scoring a century in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: EnglandCricket/X

Joe Root surpasses Steve Smith for most Test hundreds among active cricketers