Joe Root is mastering his craft more with every knock: Jonathan Trott

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Following Joe Root’s historic 150-run knock at Old Trafford on Day 3 of the fourth Test, former England cricketer Jonathan Trott said the talismanic Englishman is mastering his game with every knock that he plays.

Root etched his name deeper into cricketing history, becoming the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. Coming in at 197/2 after a strong opening partnership, Root immediately anchored the innings. His fluent knock, spread across two days, showcased patience and class. As he nudged and drove past the Indian attack, he overtook Rahul Dravid (13,288 runs), Jacques Kallis (13,289), and eventually Ricky Ponting (13,378) — climbing from fifth to second on the all-time run-scorers list.

“Joe Root’s method is just so solid — you don’t see him shift gears dramatically. When Bazball first came in, he experimented a bit — ramping seamers, playing reverse scoops — but he’s set that aside now. He’s found a balanced approach, maybe carried over a few elements from that expansive phase, but overall, he sticks to what works best for him.

“When the opposition — like India today — aren’t challenging enough, Root digs in, takes guard, and mentally decides to bat through the day. He forces you to produce a top-quality delivery to dismiss him — and India simply couldn’t do that today. Another 150 to his name, and as I said earlier, he’s mastering his craft more with every knock,” said Trott on JioHotstar.

Root’s century, his 38th in Test cricket, also drew him level with Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most Test hundreds. Only Ponting (41), Kallis (45), and Tendulkar (51) now stand above him in that elite company.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes despite trailing by 186 runs, and the important wickets of Ben Stokes and Liam Dawson still needed to be taken, India will not be thinking about a draw, as any result barring a win will see the visitors lose the chance of winning the series.

“India won’t be thinking of a draw — they’ll be hoping for the sun to be out so they can pile on runs and put pressure back on England. The surface is showing signs of uneven bounce, so it could get tricky for some bowlers. Chris Woakes may not be as effective, but Ben Stokes will still need to bowl a lot of overs. Jofra Archer’s tall action and ability to target the stumps could prove dangerous, especially if the ball stays low. And watch out for Liam Dawson — not necessarily for unplayable deliveries, but he’ll play a crucial role in England’s bowling strategy,” said Manjrekar

