Jobe Bellingham signs for Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal

Dortmund, June 10 (IANS) Jobe Bellingham has followed in his brother Jude’s footsteps and signed for Borussia Dortmund from newly promoted Premier League side Sunderland. The England U21 international put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the eight-time German champions on Tuesday morning.

Jude had also taken the same path and joined the Bundesliga side from Championship club Birmingham City. He went on to make 132 appearances for the black and yellow before securing a move to Real Madrid.

“I’m very happy to be a Borussia Dortmund player now and to fight for titles together with this great club. I want to play my part in celebrating success with these great fans here and will work on myself and with the team every day. And I’m very happy that I’ll be wearing the black and yellow jersey at the FIFA Club World Cup,” said Jobe.

Jobe began his career in the academy at Birmingham City and joined Sunderland in 2023, where he made 90 appearances. He will fly to the USA with Borussia Dortmund on Friday to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup, and during the tournament, he will wear the number 77, as confirmed by the club.

Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl said, “We’ve known Jobe for several years, and of course we have followed his progress very closely. He has taken another huge step forward in his development over the last year, and even at the age of 19, he has become a real leader.

“His commanding presence in central midfield is remarkable, and he will improve our team in various systems. We’re delighted that we were able to complete this deal before the FIFA Club World Cup so that we can see Jobe in our colours for the first time in the USA. He’s fit as a fiddle and raring to go – he’s determined to forge his own path at Borussia Dortmund and make his mark on how we play, and we’re confident that he will do exactly that.”

