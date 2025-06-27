Spinners take centerstage as Sri Lanka inch closer to an innings victory

Colombo, June 27 (IANS) Kusal Mendis played a crucial hand with the bat before their spinners, led by Prabath Jayasuriya, left Bangladesh on the brink of an innings defeat as Day Three of the second Test at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, belonged firmly to Sri Lanka.

Mendis’ composed 84 helped the hosts extend their lead to 211, while Bangladesh’s second innings crumbled in the face of relentless spin, closing the day still 96 runs adrift and with just four wickets in hand.

The morning began with Bangladesh sensing an opportunity to claw their way back. Pathum Nissanka, who had anchored Sri Lanka’s innings with a majestic 150, fell early when he chipped Taijul Islam to short cover, departing to a standing ovation.

Taijul struck again in his next over, sending back Dhananjaya de Silva with an arm ball that went through the gate. Kamindu Mendis tried to break the shackles with a few crisp boundaries against the quicks, but Nahid Rana accounted for nightwatchman Jayasuriya, caught at slip after a sharp chance was juggled and held by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

With Sri Lanka wobbling, Kusal Mendis entered the fray and took on the mantle of holding the innings together. He and Kamindu put on a 49-run stand that frustrated Bangladesh and ensured the lead kept growing.

Kusal mixed caution with aggression, capitalising on short deliveries and managing the strike smartly. His confidence grew as he reached his fifty, but the partnership was broken when Nayeem Hasan fired one in that stayed straight, sneaking past Kamindu’s inside edge and onto the stumps via the pad.

The lower order chipped in just enough to extend Sri Lanka’s advantage. Tharindu Ratnayake impressed in his debut innings, getting off the mark with a six over long-on and helping Kusal farm the strike. But his adventurous approach proved his undoing, holing out to the deep off Taijul.

Kusal, eager to push the lead further, was run out for 83 while attempting a risky second run, undone by a brilliant throw from Ebadot Hossain in the deep. Sri Lanka’s innings wrapped up soon after at 458, with Taijul completing his five-wicket haul.

Faced with a daunting deficit of 211, Bangladesh needed a determined batting effort, but Sri Lanka’s spinners quickly dashed any hopes of a fightback. The openers started brightly, but just as Anamul Haque looked set at the crease, he fell to the last ball before tea, toe-ending a short ball to short midwicket. That wicket opened the floodgates.

After the break, Jayasuriya tightened his grip on the match. Shadman Islam nicked behind off his second ball of the session. Najmul Hossain Shanto survived some close calls but eventually fell to Dhananjaya, bowled through the gate by an arm ball.

Mominul Haque was also dismissed by Dhananjaya, caught off one that gripped and turned sharply. Mushfiqur Rahim battled hard, but late in the day, Jayasuriya produced one that spun just enough to clip his off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz became the sixth batter to fall, trapped in front by Tharindu Ratnayake after a successful review.

At stumps, Bangladesh were tottering at 115 for 6, still, 96 runs away from making Sri Lanka bat again. On a turning pitch and with Sri Lanka’s spinners in rhythm, the hosts face an uphill battle merely to force the game into a fourth day. Barring a miracle, Sri Lanka are poised to complete a series-clinching victory.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 247 & 115/6 in 38.4 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 26, Litton Das 13; Dhananjaya de Silva 2-13, Prabath Jayasuriya 2-47) trail Sri Lanka 458 all out in 116.5 overs (Pathum Nissanka 158, Dinesh Chandimal 93; Taijul Islam 5-131, Nayeem Hasan 3-85) by 96 runs.

