First glimpse of 'The Family Man' season 3 features Jaideep Ahlawat & Nimrat Kaur

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) After announcing season 3 of Manoj Bajpayee's "The Family Man", the makers have further fueled the excitement by sharing the initial glimpse of the drama.

This season, the stakes are even higher for the protagonist Srikant (Bajpayee) who locks horns with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. Navigating uncharted territories, he will be seen countering threats from both inside and outside the country.

Aside from Bajpayee, Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari) will also be seen reprising their roles from the original drama.

Penned by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, the dialogues for the drama have been provided by Sumit Arora. The latest installment of "The Family Man" has been helmed by Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth.

Sharing their vision for the latest season of the beloved drama, the directors, and writers of the show, Raj & DK said, “With each season, we challenge ourselves to elevate the story, scale, and performances, making them even more entertaining than the last. We're grateful for our fans' patience. Season 3 will push Srikant and his team to their limits, plunging them into a world of intense danger and personal challenges that will profoundly shake their bonds, all while Srikant simultaneously grapples with a new family dynamic. They'll face off against formidable new nemeses, and we're thrilled to announce that Jaideep and Nimrat will be joining our cast as these exciting antagonists. The Prime Video team has been a fantastic collaborator in bringing this new season to life."

Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, added, “The Family Man has become one of Prime Video’s most revered and popular franchises, not just in India but globally as well. We have been inundated with requests for the third season as soon as customers finished watching season two. And as expected, Raj, DK, and Suman have outdone themselves this season by crafting a new, captivating storyline with higher stakes and jaw-dropping thrills, which we are confident the fans across the world will love and enjoy.”

