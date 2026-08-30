'Job is not done, we're halfway through only': F1 title leader Kimi Antonelli

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Newly turned 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli is not looking too far ahead despite having a 59-point lead in the Formula 1 2026 championship after 12 rounds.

The Mercedes sensation has created several records on the way to leading the drivers' championship in just his second season in the series, with teammate George Russell in the same car and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari, both of whom are 59 points behind the Italian.

Despite enjoying success with the Silver Arrows and looking primed for a world title, Antonelli knows very well that the triumph is still way too far, and considering how Oscar Piastri lost the title despite having led for the majority of 2025, it only makes sense for Antonelli to tread with caution.

"The job is not done yet. We're only halfway through, and there is still so much that needs to happen and so much to be achieved," he said, as quoted by F1.

Antonelli has won six races this season and four podiums in 12 rounds as he has made the most of the car that he has got. Heading into the F1 mid-season, he had a lead of 50 points and needed the break to ease out of "the zone" as he enjoyed time with his family.

"We watched some of the races on TV while eating dinner. We still talked about F1, but it was in a nice way, just reminding us what we achieved. You need to be happy about it, of course – but at the same time not get carried away by it and still maintain focus," he added.

The Italian had a tough 2025 when he finished seventh in the championship with only three podiums to his name. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had called his performance at the home Monza GP "underwhelming", but he has turned the tables this time around with experience under his belt.

"Experience is playing a massive role," says Antonelli. "Of course, I still have a lot of experience to make, but I think last year despite all the bad moments, the difficult periods, I think that was what I needed because that helped me to grow even more than what I anticipated. It made me stronger emotionally and mentally."

He turned 20 on August 25 and says that he enjoys the newfound fame. "I'm enjoying it. I try to embrace this moment as much as possible. Of course, there are times where you cannot please everyone, unfortunately, but I try and embrace it as much as possible.

"I try to do as much as I can because I think the fans are very special and they're a big part of our sport, and I think they're the ones that really add up and make it even greater. So for sure, also seeing the excitement and the support is always very nice," he added.

During his historic run, Antonelli became the youngest F1 championship leader, the youngest pole sitter, and the first racer to register three wins from his first three pole positions. He now eyes to become the youngest F1 world champion, a record currently held by Sebastian Vettel, who was 23y and 134d when he won his 2010 championship.

--IANS

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