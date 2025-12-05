December 05, 2025 3:18 PM हिंदी

J&K SIA carries out searches in Srinagar, Ganderbal in connection with doctors’ terror module case

J&K SIA carries out searches in Srinagar, Ganderbal in connection with doctors’ terror module

Srinagar, Dec 5 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday carried out searches at locations in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in connection with the investigation into the doctors’ terror module case.

Officials said that these searches were being conducted in the districts in connection with the recent terror module in which the names of some doctors had surfaced.

The officials said that the raids in Srinagar were being carried out in the Batamaloo area, from where one of the accused persons, namely Tufail Ahmad Bhat, son of Niyaz Ahmad Bhat, was arrested earlier.

“Searches are also underway in Wakura Ganderbal. On November 22, SIA had arrested Tufail from his residence at Diyarwani Batamaloo in connection with the terror case,” the officials said.

The J&K Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police, recently busted a huge white collar terror module run by doctors in the Faridabad area.

The arrest of two overground workers (OGWs) of the Jaish-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit by the J&K Police led to the arrest of Dr Adil Rather of Qazigund in Kulgam district.

One AK-47 rifle was recovered from Dr Adil’s locker in the Government Medical College in Anantnag. Adil had left the job with this medical college in 2024.

His sustained interrogation led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil Rather of Koil village in Pulwama district. He was arrested in Faridabad.

Explosives weighing 2,900 kg were recovered from Dr Muzammil's rented residence in Faridabad, while his other terror associate, Dr Umar Nabi, evaded arrest. Umar detonated his explosive-laden car near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, killing 13 civilians and injuring many others.

Police also arrested Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow in this while-collar terror module.

All these doctors were working at Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Subsequently, another local doctor, Umar Farooq and his wife, Shahzada Akhtar of Qazigund, were arrested for using their social status to influence youth for radicalisation.

Shahzada Akhtar was alleged to have been active trying to revive the defunct women terror outfit ‘Dukhtaran-e-Milat’, which had become defunct after the arrest of its chief, Asiya Andrabi, in 2018.

--IANS

sq/dpb

LATEST NEWS

No formal policy for adopting AI tools in judicial processes yet: Law Minister

No formal policy for adopting AI tools in judicial processes yet: Law Minister

Gurinder Chadha: It’s still perceived in the West that if you cast an Indian actor as the lead, it won’t be commercially successful

Gurinder Chadha: It’s still perceived in the West that if you cast an Indian actor as the lead, it won’t be commercially successful

Krystle D’Souza on dancing with ‘powerful performer’ Ranveer Singh: You automatically level up

Krystle D’Souza on dancing with ‘powerful performer’ Ranveer Singh: You automatically level up

Vipin Sharma reflects on his journey with Manoj Bajpayee from Delhi theatre to 'The Family Man 3'

Vipin Sharma reflects on his journey with Manoj Bajpayee from Delhi theatre to 'The Family Man 3'

Shafali headlines ICC Women’s Player of the Month nominations for November

Shafali headlines ICC Women’s Player of the Month nominations for November

'Mother’s faith and daughter’s resilience' make Rajasthan heptathlete Neeta’s KIUG bronze shine like gold

'Mother’s faith' makes Rajasthan heptathlete Neeta’s KIUG bronze shine like gold

Airfares skyrocket across India amid IndiGo’s massive disruptions

Airfares skyrocket across India amid IndiGo’s massive disruptions

Govt allocates Rs 200 crore for nine new technology centres to support MSME skilling

Govt allocates Rs 200 crore for 9 new technology centres to support MSME skilling

Sports Min Mandaviya felicitates Asian Equestrian medallists, reaffirms govt’s commitment to set up a quarantine centre in a year (Credit: @mansukhmandviya/X)

Sports Min Mandaviya felicitates Asian Equestrian medallists, reaffirms govt’s commitment to set up quarantine centre

11th India International Science Festival to begin from tomorrow, showcase science-led progress

11th India International Science Festival to begin from tomorrow, showcase science-led progress