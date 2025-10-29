October 29, 2025 9:49 PM हिंदी

J&K: Over 27,500 patients get free treatment in Rajouri under Ayushman Bharat

Rajouri, Oct 29 (IANS) In a remarkable display of transforming healthcare in the Pin Panjal range along the border in Jammu and Kashmir, more than 27,500 crore patients have been treated, including surgeries performed, free of cost at the GMC centre.

The beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), one of the flagship schemes of the Modi government, are mostly from Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, every family is entitled to free and cashless treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh per year and hence has brought world-class medical care within the reach of even the marginalised citizens.

According to the data shared by GMC Rajouri (Associated Hospital), from 2018 to 2025, more than 27,500 patients have received free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Out of these, around 17,500 patients have undergone both major and minor surgeries, saving them expenses that would have otherwise run into several lakhs in private hospitals.

Several beneficiaries spoke to IANS, sharing their heartfelt gratitude towards the Central Government as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They said the scheme has proven to be a lifesaver for poor families who could never afford expensive medical procedures.

“We are thankful to PM Modi for bringing such a revolutionary scheme for the poor. Today, even costly operations are being done free of cost,” said one of the patients who underwent surgery under Ayushman coverage.

Besides providing all sorts of healthcare treatment, the GMC Rajouri has also been running the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), under which patients are provided high-quality generic medicines at affordable rates. These medicines, available at the hospital’s Jan Aushadhi outlet, cost only a fraction of what they are priced at in private pharmacies — making healthcare even more accessible and economical.

With initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aushadhi, the government has taken a major step towards universal health coverage, ensuring that people in far-flung areas like Pir Panjal are not left behind in the journey towards a healthier and stronger India.

