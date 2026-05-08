J&K: Kalari cheese business soars after 'Mann Ki Baat' mention, demand spikes

Jammu, May 8 (IANS) A pointed reference to Kalari cheese -- a traditional delicacy of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' recently has done wonders to its business, significantly pushing up its demand in the local markets as well as those in adjoining districts.

In the 133rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi described cheese as the part of India's cultural heritage and hailed its 'global recognition and triumph' at the International cheese competition held some time ago in Brazil.

After the special mention of Kalari cheese, also called as "Mozzarella of Kashmir", the local delicacy has found its sales hitting the roof.

Many cheese makers, eatery owners as well as retailers shared with IANS, the story of spike in cheese demand and sales in the past few weeks.

Povinder Sharma, a local Kalari cheese maker, told IANS that his family has been involved in this trade for long and they are witnessing a new-found interest and demand for it, among all age groups.

"The demand for Kalari used to be quite low previously, but ever since PM Modi mentioned it during the 'Mann Ki Baat', sales have skyrocketed. People in urban areas are now also showing great enthusiasm for Kalari," he said.

Expressing his delight, he remarked that every batch of Kalari they produce sells out instantly, leaving absolutely no unsold stock.

Gurbaksh Singh, a shopkeeper in Udhampur city who runs a five-year-old dairy business, explained the growing popularity of Kalari.

He pointed out that the spike in demand has also led to opening of new shops, thereby generating fresh employment opportunities.

Angrez Singh, who runs dhaba along the highway, remarked that Kalari has now truly become an icon of Jammu and Kashmir's identity.

He mentioned that Kalari is an integral part of Jammu and Kashmir's identity and is only gaining popularity after 'Mann ki Baat' mention.

"Tourists traveling along the highway are also making a stopover to savor the taste of Kalari," he told.

Narendra Singh, a tourist visiting Udhampur, remarked that he is extremely fond of Kalari and makes it a point to taste it whenever he visits the town.

Thanking the Prime Minister, he said that it is a matter of pride for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly for the Dogra culture that Kalari is now garnering international recognition.

Notably, the Kalari cheese making is a traditional occupation in Udhampur and surrounding villages where hundreds of families remain engaged in this business, carrying forward the legacy left behind by their ancestors.

The staple cheese, once a staple in village kitchens, is now making its presence felt all across -- domestically and globally.

--IANS

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