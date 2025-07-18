J&K: BJP leader hails US ban on TRF, calls it PM Modi's diplomatic victory

Srinagar, July 18 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Altaf Thakur, on Thursday, welcomed the US decision to designate The Resistance Front (TRF) as a global terrorist organisation, calling it not just a "victory for truth", but a "major diplomatic triumph for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy".

Thakur said that the move reflects the growing global acknowledgement of India's consistent stand on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"The US blacklisting TRF is a direct outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive and focused diplomatic engagement on the international stage. It proves that the world now listens to India and acts on its concerns," he added.

Calling Pakistan the "undisputed headquarters of global jihad," Thakur said that TRF is nothing but Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in disguise -- a tool created by Pakistan's ISI to continue proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan's strategy of rebranding terrorists to escape global sanctions has failed. This decision exposes its game," he added.

The BJP leader lambasted Pakistan for continuously sheltering and supporting terrorists who have caused destruction in Kashmir and beyond.

"This ban is a slap on the face of Pakistan, which has mastered the art of exporting terror under new labels. The mask has been ripped off," he said.

He praised PM Modi's foreign policy for isolating Pakistan on the global stage.

"Under PM Modiji's leadership, India's global stature has risen, and its fight against terrorism is now a global campaign. This action by the US is a direct result of India's assertive diplomacy," he said.

Thakur urged the international community to go beyond designations and impose harsh sanctions on TRF's operatives, their funders, and their handlers sitting in Pakistan.

"Terror has no name or religion, and the world must unite to dismantle Pakistan's terror industry brick by brick," he said.

He concluded by saying this decision announced by the US is a strong morale booster for India's security forces and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is the beginning of the end for fake fronts like TRF. We will not rest till every last terror outfit and its sponsorer is destroyed. This is New India -- strong, assertive, and globally respected."

