J&K beat Delhi for the first time in Ranji Trophy history

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir achieved its first-ever win against Delhi in Ranji Trophy history, defeating the hosts by seven wickets on Tuesday here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

It was their second outright victory of the season, advancing the team to second place in the Elite Group D points table, just behind leaders Mumbai.

J&K chose to bowl first after winning the toss, and Auqib Nabi tore through the Delhi batting line-up with figures of 5-35, supported by Vanshaj Sharma (2-57) and Abid Mushtaq (2-30), as the hosts were dismissed for 211 in their first innings.

J&K also lost their top order early, but skipper Paras Dogra's 106 off 183 balls and Abdul Samad's 85 off 115 balls, followed by Kanhaiya Wadhawan's quick 47 off 81 balls, kept the momentum going, with the visitors folding at 310 all out, taking a 91-run lead.

Delhi then appeared to control the game at 267/5 in their second innings, with skipper Ayush Badoni scoring 72 off 73 and Ayush Doseja making 62 off 88. However, a dramatic collapse saw them lose their last five wickets for just 10 runs and fold for 277, setting a 179-run target for the tourists.

Left-arm spinner Vanshaj was the architect of Delhi’s downfall, returning with his third five-wicket haul in just his fourth first-class match. His spell of 6-68 ensured J&K's remarkable victory.

J&K finished Day 3 at 55/2, with Qamran Iqbal and Vanshaj resuming the chase on the final morning, as J&K needed 124 more runs to win. On Day 4, Iqbal's unbeaten 133, his career-best innings, propelled J&K to its historic victory in their 43rd match against Delhi.

Brief scores: Delhi 211 and 277 all out (Ayush Badoni 72, Ayush Doseja 62; Vanshaj Sharma 6-68) lost to Jammu & Kashmir 310 and 179/3 (Qamran Iqbal 133 not out, Hritik Shokeen 2-52) by seven wickets.

